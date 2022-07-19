CSN Receives $200,000 from Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Expanding efforts to support the military and veteran community from cybercrime
It is our job as a nation to help protect the service members, veterans and military families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) has been selected as a grant recipient by Craig Newmark Philanthropies. This most recent donation, totaling $200,000, will help expand CSN's Military & Veteran Program outreach. Craig Newmark is passionate about enriching the lives of the military and veteran community and has been a valued supporter of CSN for many years. Thanks to his generous donations, CSN is able to continue providing much-needed support to this community.
— Craig Newmark, Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Military consumers lost $267 million to fraud in 2021 alone, according to the Federal Trade Commission. That number has more than quadrupled from $65M in 2019. The military and veteran community is disproportionately targeted for identity theft and other online scams, and the impacts can be devastating on finances, careers and our national security. The goal of CSN’s Military & Veteran Program is to educate and mobilize the military and veteran community to protect themselves from cybercrime.
“It is our job as a nation to help protect the service members, veterans and military families who have dedicated their lives to protecting us,” said Newmark. “I am honored to continue my support for CSN and their tireless effort to help those in the military and veteran community who have been victimized by cybercrime.”
CSN’s Military & Veteran Program outreach has continued to grow since its inception in 2021 and has allowed for the expansion of the Partnership to FightCybercrime, more than doubling the number of program partners. Through the Partnership, CSN is able to deliver educational materials and resources to this community through in-person and online formats, making cybercrime information more accessible to a broader audience.
“With this generous donation from Craig Newmark Philanthropies, CSN can continue our effort to get cyber resources in the hands of the military and veteran community,” said Robert Burda, Interim CEO and Chief Strategy Officer at CSN. “In addition, this funding will allow us to expand our work to provide direct support to this disproportionately targeted community, helping them recognize, report and recover from cybercrime.”
For more information about CSN’s Military & Veteran Program and to join the Partnership to FightCybercrime, visit www.FightCybercrime.org/Programs/Milvet.
About Craig Newmark Philanthropies
Craig Newmark Philanthropies' goal is to support and connect people and drive broad civic engagement, working to advance grassroots organizations that are effective and getting stuff done in areas that include: Trustworthy journalism & the information ecosystem, voter protection, women in tech and veterans & military families.
About Cybercrime Support Network
Cybercrime Support Network (CSN) is a public-private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit collaboration whose mission is to serve individuals and businesses impacted by cybercrime. With the strong support of our sponsors, Craig Newmark Philanthropies - AT&T - Capital One - Cisco Systems - Comcast - Deloitte - Early Warning/Zelle - FINRA - Google - Microsoft - Navy Federal Credit Union - Match Group CSN can continue to support individuals and small businesses impacted by cybercrime and online fraud. For more information, please visit: FightCybercrime.org
