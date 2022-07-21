Epika Studios Releases A Dozen Virtual Reality Bible Experiences & Games to its VRBX platform

Epika Studios releases 12 Virtual Reality Bible Experiences for VRBX platform! Brentwood Academy uses VRBX to give their students an immersive Bible experience in Bible classes. VRBX includes the thrilling multi-level VR game DvG: Conquering Giants that plays out the epic biblical story of David v Goliath.

All-In-One cutting edge virtual reality Bible platform for churches, colleges, ministries, schools, and families delivers Bible engagement to all ages.

BRENTWOOD, TN, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epika Studios ( epikastudios.com ) announces the release of twelve exciting virtual reality Bible experiences & games on its VRBX platform.VRBX’s state-of-the-art virtual reality technology features a growing collection of the best Bible VR experiences available bundled into a plug-and-play portable wireless Meta Quest 2 headset.Designed specifically for churches, colleges, ministries, schools and families to use in their locations, Virtual Reality Bible Experiences (or VRBX) delivers easy to use cutting edge technology to immerse the next generation in the Bible.No matter where they are, by putting on a VRBX Quest 2 headset, a participant can be instantly transported to the Most Holy place in King Herod’s temple in full 3D, or they can follow in the footsteps of Jesus in the guided or self-guided Holy Land tours. Or they’re plunged into heart-stopping games where they become David dodging Goliath’s deadly javelin. All with just a click of a button.“I will remember this experience way more than reading a textbook…”High School student in VRBX beta trialWhether at youth nights, outreach, fundraisers, student activities, or small groups, VRBX provides an organization with everything they need to increase Bible engagement by easily integrating virtual reality Bible experiences into their existing programs.“VRBX delivers a complete cross-generational Bible engagement platform for any size of church, college, ministry, school, or home. We’re excited about the realization of our dream to get the next generation engaged in the Bible,” commented Clifton Lambreth, Epika Studios Chief Operating Officer. “There are a lot of great game companies focused on stealing and killing. We’re focused on healing.”Beta tested to rave reviews with over 50 organizations on 3 continents, Epika Studios has released a dozen different Bible experiences that come pre-loaded in the all-in-one Meta (Oculus) Quest 2 headset including:TEMPLES: Explore King Herod’s temple (featuring over 500 learning points)TOURS: Tour the top sites of the Holy land with a virtual tour guide (or self-guided)CAPERNAUM: Walk through the fully re-created city of Capernaum during Jesus’ timesGAMES: All ages can enjoy action-packed virtual reality games.• Take Goliath head-on as David in the award-winning DvG action game• Load up Noah’s Ark before the flood hits• Put on the Armor of God to fight off the attacks of the enemy• Dive into 15 exciting Mini-GamesDEVOTIONS: Enjoy encouraging devotionals while relaxing in Biblical settingsCONCERTS: Enjoy the best seat in the house to top Christian musiciansMISSIONS: Missionaries can provide regular VR updates from the mission field utilizing portable VR kits.“Before [VRBX], all we had in the classroom were the words of the scripture on the page and… pictures of different places and I can say these things happened here and it sort looked like this. But with virtual reality, specifically with King Herod’s temple, they can actually walk in it in 3D, and see things based on the scriptures… this is what this archway looked like. This is what the Holy Place looked like. To be able to use this technology that is so relevant and hip right now to say we’re actually going to learn more about our faith and the world of Jesus, I think that’s a perfect use of technology in a productive, redemptive way.”Matt Brown, faculty at Brentwood Academy, TNEach All-In-One VRBX headset purchase comes with a year of automatically downloaded free updates to new experiences and games plus customer training and support.“From teenagers to senior adults, our participants are captivated by the fully immersive experiences our VRBX solution offers,” says Epika Studios CEO, founder and visionary Bill Issler. “We’re also encouraged by the reaction of the missionaries using our portable headsets which allows for international use with ease. It’s an innovative way to leverage technology to take the gospel to the entire world.”Epika Studios’ state-of-the art VRBX solution is available in multiple packages to suit every organization’s needs.More product information is available at epikastudios.com.

Teens try out Epika Studios VRBX game, DvG: Conquering Giants and love it! DvG plays out the epic biblical story of David v Goliath.