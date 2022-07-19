King Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, Meet’s National Imam of Ghana
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nana Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, met with the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Dr. Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu. The introductory meeting to brief the national chief about the enthronement of Nana Okogyeman Kobina Amissah I, Private name Dr. Clyde Rivers Jr. The leading voice of World Civility around the Globe. Nana Okogyedom Eduah V., The great king of the Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa, made this meeting possible for his Development King at Large, Nana Amissah I, to meet this great man of peace. It was truly my honor to meet the National Chief Imam of Ghana and to hear of the great work he has done to keep peace in Ghana. This is beyond words to see a national leader that is 103 years old still promoting for all Ghanaians
As the World Civility leader looking to establish civility for all around the world. This great leader's wisdom will be instrumental in the development of a world of civility around the globe. This meeting occurred with our international delegation and the leadership of the Royal Throne of Ekumfi Kuotukwa at the Office of the National Chief Imam.
We look forward to more work together to bring Civility and Peace to Ghana and the world.
The leading voice globally for civility, Dr.Clyde Rivers, is about to launch his new global initiative, I Change Nations Faith-Based Civility Day. This new initiative is not about inter-faith; this is about faith-based people longing to bring a positive solution to the public square to aid in solving the challenges we face worldwide today. People of all faiths truly want to be a part of solving the problem with their perspective communities. Faith-based people are a large population in every city in the world. Dr. Clyde Rivers has created I Change Nations Faith-Based Civility Day to establish examples of faith-based people positively impacting their communities. These role models will build our future and make the world a better place. The meeting with the National Chief Imam of Ghana is one of the positive steps to creating a better world for all.
Dr. Christine Kozachuk
Kuotukwa Royal International Media of King Development
