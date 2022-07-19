MyScript partners with Candera to create an innovative input method for HMIs in the automotive industry
Candera and MyScript have integrated MyScript’s award-winning handwriting recognition technology into Candera’s CGI Studio HMI design tool.
We’re looking forward to supporting our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their businesses by creating powerful HMI solutions together with MyScript’s handwriting recognition technology.”CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candera and MyScript have joined forces to offer an easy integration of their leading technologies. The companies collaborated to provide a pre-integration of Candera’s CGI Studio HMI design tool with MyScript’s pioneering handwriting recognition engine. This allows Candera and MyScript customers to benefit from an “out of the box” solution and enjoy the latest innovations from both companies.
MyScript provides CGI Studio with an innovative input method that reduces driver distraction
As an in-car input method for touch-enabled screens, handwriting recognition has been shown to reduce driver distraction, with over 20 million cars on the road already integrating MyScript technology.
Handwriting recognition allows drivers to scribble commands on the screen of their vehicle’s multimedia system without taking their eyes from the road. This method has been tested and validated in the world’s most demanding regulatory environments, from the USA and Europe to Japan.
In addition, MyScript’s technology is unique because it adapts to the user, rather than requiring the user to adapt to it. This reduces the cognitive load on the driver; there is no need to think about or look at the written inputs to achieve accurate results.
Drivers can write as they wish: letter by letter, in cursive or print, and even by superimposing characters and words on top of each other. MyScript’s technology performs the “magic trick” of transforming drivers’ scribbles into intelligible words – and the actions to which they refer.
“We are looking forward to working with our MyScript partners to support our customers in building brilliant and safe HMI solutions”, says Reinhard Füricht, CEO of Candera. “This strategic partnership now takes our already extensive abilities in text integration to the next level. We’re looking forward to supporting our mutual, worldwide customers to be successful in their businesses by creating powerful HMI solutions together with MyScript’s handwriting recognition technology.”
CGI Studio allows OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers to create new HMIs which integrate handwriting as an input method
Candera’s user-friendly, no-coding HMI design tool CGI Studio is a highly intuitive HMI design tool. It allows the development of innovative and customizable embedded GUI solutions of all kinds for the automotive, industrial, and home appliances markets. CGI Studio now provides handwriting support thanks to MyScript, multi-language support, ready-to-use HMI controls and the award-winning Smart Importer for instant combination of designs with logic in only a few clicks. No coding skills required.
The result are scenes that not only feature sharp graphics, but can also support 2D, 2.5D and 3D elements and animations.
“CGI Studio is a great HMI design tool and we’re happy to contribute to the Candera ecosystem with this first pre-integration of MyScript’s market-leading technology,” explains Olivier Cros, Director – Head of Automotive at MyScript. “Our shared customers can now minimize the time and resources spent integrating the technology and enjoy a faster time-to-market.”
About MyScript
Since 1998, MyScript has pioneered the development of AI technology that makes handwriting the basis for powerful human-machine interfaces.
Placing ink at the center of the digital world, MyScript’s software lets users interact with digital devices in more intuitive and versatile ways, seamlessly integrating handwriting into their workflows.
MyScript also leads the market in automotive handwriting recognition, with over 20 million cars equipped. The company’s pioneering technology enables drivers to interact with car infotainment systems more safely and naturally, while staying focused on the road.
With an international team and support for more than 70 languages, MyScript serves customers worldwide from its headquarters in Nantes, France, as well as regional offices in China, Japan, Korea and the U.S.
Learn more: https://www.myscript.com/automotive/
About Candera
Candera is a leading HMI tool provider and development partner for worldwide automotive and industrial customers. Candera supports its customers with the CGI Studio tool environment, as well as provision of software services mainly in the areas of HMI development and embedded software. Candera GmbH in Linz, Austria and Candera Japan, Inc. in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan are both part of the ArtSpark Group situated in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan.
With over 20 years of experience in embedded software development, Candera offers a customizable product for our broad customer base. We work closely together with our customers and industry partners to provide solutions for both current and future HMI needs.
Learn more about Candera's HMI solutions found on over 50 million devices worldwide:
https://www.canderajp.co.jp/en/candera_jisedai/
