Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi Initiates Fast-Paced Development in Executive Block

Rudn Enclave continues development at a fast pace and aims to develop the Executive Block as early as possible !

The 280 feet main boulevard is under construction at Rudn Enclave, along with 2 parking points, a park, Rudn Head office, and Grand Jamia Mosque.
— Mr. Rashid Hanif, GM Sales, Rudn Enclave

RAWALPINDI, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rudn Enclave is a mega housing project residing on the Main Adyala Road, adjacent to the Bahria Phase 8 Extension. Being an emerging society, Rudn Enclave took noticeable steps unlike other housing societies to become a highly-demanded and adored project on the premises of Rawalpindi City. Swift development is one of the most prominent steps taken by Rudn Enclave Management.

"The 280 feet main boulevard is under construction, along with 2 parking points, a park, Rudn Head office, and Grand Jamia Mosque. Customers, sales partners, and realtors will witness a grand opening of these mentioned landmarks in the last quarter of 2022. "
says Mr. Rashid, G.M Sales, Rudn Enclave.

Development progress of any housing project is considered critical by the investors and more specifically end-users, as they tend to build residences and shift here. The Developers and Consultants understand these needs; therefore, they are developing the society without any delays. Members of Rudn Enclave are likely to hear some good news about development as Mr. Rashid told a local marketing firm in an interview.

Society management claims the year 2022 and 2023 as the delivery years of society, moreover, officials also hint about the balloting in society. The balloting of Executive will be held first as it is the first block to be developed. According to Mr. Rashid, balloting of sold-out files is likely to be held at the end of 2022 and 2023 in a series of events.

The latest development updates include the construction of main entrance and boulevard road; it is in the final stages of development. Rudn Enclave site office is nearing completion. Furthermore, speedy development of Rudn Enclave mosque continues along with park and parking slots.

Rudn Enclave aims to become a revolutionary housing society for the people of Islamabad and Rawalpindi! Manahil Estate is the authorized sales partner of Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi; it will provide you with all the information and help you book plots here! Customers can go to the website, send emails to marketing@manahilestate.com, or call/Whatsapp at +92-345-5222253 to get information or buy plots in Rudn Enclave Rawalpindi!

