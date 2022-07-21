Paul Rowlett of Channel 4’s Secret Teacher Smashes 6-Month Target for Everything Global
Promotional goods company Everything Global has announced the company’s half year trading figures and exciting overseas expansion plans.
We have shown resilience & the ability to adapt. Covid-19 decimated sales with a 97% reduction in business. However, it has been a strong first half of 2022 wth the promise of bigger things to come.”LEICESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, July 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leicestershire based organisation promotional goods company Everything Global has announced the company’s half year trading figures and exciting overseas expansion plans.
— Paul Rowlett
Everthing Global’s founder Paul Rowlett used a celebratory summer party at Leicester Racecourse to reveal the company’s half year trading figures, projections, and overseas expansion plans to staff and special guests.
Paul Rowlett also took the opportunity to thank his staff and customers for their loyalty and support during the global pandemic while presenting a number of awards including rising star, high achiever, management excellence, customer service as well as a special recognition accolade.
Paul Rowlett said: “We had to show resilience and an ability to adapt over the past two years due to Covid-19 decimating sales which resulted in a 97% reduction in business.
“However, we pivoted our business model and I’m delighted to announce a strong first half of 2022 with a £7M+ turnover and the promise of bigger things to come as we continue to expand into new overseas markets.
Dubai is about to open up for us and is especially exciting as it is a premier location for luxury brands; we firmly believe we can deliver the promotional goods to match.”
Currently with headquarters in Leicester and Las Vegas, Everything Global is a leading supplier and distributor of promotional products with over 40,000 products in the UK and 100,000 listed on the US website.
Mr Rowlett appeared on our TV screens in 2019 on Channel 4’s Secret Teacher and has continued to use his public profile for good, raising funds for various charities both locally and further afield. The event at Leicester racecourse was no different as the charitable arm of his empire - Everything Community kicked into action raising £500 on the day which was presented to Hope Against Cancer representative Jessica Southworth.
The former Royal Navy man has never forgotten his roots as he served his country in the Iraq War only to be faced with homelessness in the years following his return back to Leicester.
Making full use of a free laptop with a phone contract, Paul built a multi-million-pound company from scratch and is now at the top of the promotional goods industry in the UK. In recent years his company opened offices in Las Vegas and is on track to open an Everything Global office in Dubai by the end of the year.
Founded in 2010, the company has enjoyed exponential growth each year and in 2019 achieved combined sales of £20 million: a major landmark which helped jumpstart the move into the massive US market. Now counting customers in the USA, Canada, Ireland and UK the Everything Global team plans to expand to Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and major markets in Europe over the next two years.
