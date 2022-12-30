The First Edition of the Middle East & Africa Veterinary Congress is coming to Dubai this November
The Middle East & Africa Veterinary Congress will take place at the Dubai World Trade Centre, on November 25-27, 2022.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Middle East & Africa Veterinary Congress (MEAVC) will inaugurate the first and largest veterinary exhibition in the region, with a focus on companion animals, exotics, and equines. This will be a prominent gathering of the veterinary community and the world’s leading veterinary pharmaceuticals, equipment, and nutrition manufacturers and suppliers, where they will showcase their latest technologies and products. The congress is coming to Dubai on November 25–27, 2022, at the Sheikh Rashid and Sheikh Maktoum Halls, Dubai World Trade Centre. This is going to be a significant opportunity for the veterinary community to learn, innovate, and grow together, ultimately contributing to the advancement of veterinary society.
Dubai was chosen as the destination to host this milestone congress. With significant incentives in place, Dubai's growth appears to be accelerating. The city keeps up its reputation as the best place to do business and make investments, and consequently, the veterinary industry is growing rapidly. The increasing number of veterinary educational institutions, the rising pet population in the region, in combination with the current trend of pet humanisation, on one hand, and the imminent danger of zoonotic diseases and their impact on global One Health on the other hand, contributed to the inauguration of the congress. Hence, MEAVC is the perfect platform to further improve veterinary education in the region to support this growth.
The Vice President of MEAVC, Dr. Vassiliki Stathopoulou, states, "Dubai is a magnetic, cosmopolitan, and incredibly diverse destination." It is ideal for family escapes and business or congress tourism. "Dubai lives and breathes a sense of possibility and innovation." In addition to the scientific and educational aspects of the congress, an impressive social program has been planned for all delegates and presidents of the veterinary associations of the MENA region. From a desert safari, the old Dubai tour, to the Museum of the Future, and a Gala dinner at Atlantis The Palm, attendees will create memories that will last a lifetime.
The fundamental cornerstone of MEAVC is to provide Better Veterinary Education for a Better Future. The congress will provide veterinarians with cutting edge education and practical skills with accredited certification. MEAVC will have 3 pre-congress "hands-on" workshops to provide skills applicable in everyday clinical practice. The scientific program includes 4 simultaneous learning streams that will provide participants with valuable knowledge, from over 35 internationally renowned speakers. It will entail more than a 100 topics from various disciplines in internal medicine, surgery, emergency and critical care, anesthesiology and analgesia, practice management, and a unique One Health Round table.
A multitude of veterinary practitioners from the Middle East and Africa are expected to be at the congress. Doors are open for over a 1000 delegates from all parts of the world. The congress is set to be a great opportunity to meet and network with regional distributors, prospective partners, and like-minded veterinarians. Moreover, it will provide attendees with great exposure and influence in this rapidly developing region of the world.
World-renowned keynote speakers from the veterinary and business fields will inspire the audience with their journeys. Luke Gamble has been a veterinarian for over 20 years. He is the TV star of Sky One’s Vet Adventures, featured on Animal Planet and Nat Geo, and the founder and CEO of the international animal charities Worldwide Veterinary Service and Mission Rabies. The keynote speaker, Nikos Stathopoulos, the driving force of BC Partners, is currently one of the 40 most influential private equity investors in the world. He is the Chairman of the Board of United Group, Cigierre, Dental Pro, and Pharmathen and owns Petsmart, Chewy, and Petcity. With a diverse and exceptional group of speakers, veterinarians, and key veterinary organizations, MEAVC is set to be a unique and eventful congress in the region.
