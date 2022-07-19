Foundation Repair Los Angeles Announces a Free Quote for Any of Their Services

foundation repair in LA imporatance of foundation inspection foundation repair contractor in Los Angeles LA Foundation repair Los Angeles logo

Foundation Repair Los Angeles, a seismic retrofitting specialist company has announced that you get a free quote when you need any of their services

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation Repair Los Angeles, a seismic retrofitting specialist company has announced that you get a free quote when you need any of their services. Seismic retrofitting is a service provided to homeowners and business owners who need the foundations of their homes and buildings fortified.

“Foundation repair makes the difference between a building that will stand the test of time and one that can be damaged by even the slightest earthquake,” says Sean Jenkins, the owner of Foundation Repair Los Angeles. “ A building that has suffered damage of any kind to its foundation requires fortification if it is to remain standing for many years to come. We understand that this may be a pretty technical area for most people, and that is why we offer a free quote before we can embark on a retrofitting job. We have been offering free quotes for a long time now, but I felt it necessary to announce it since many folks do not know about it. My company will send a structural assessor to ascertain the level of damage to your foundation, and draft a quote before we embark on any billable work.”

Seismic retrofitting involves securing a building to its foundation using varying structure straps and anchors. By carrying out this process, a building is made safer by increasing its chances of standing up to an earthquake or earth tremor. This way, your confidence as a home or property owner is raised since your structure is fortified well against future shocks. Foundation Repair LA also offers a host of other services which all come with the free quote service.

Foundation repair is necessary if you notice that your foundation has cracks or that it is sinking. According to the head structural assessor at FRLA, Brad Rogers, you can always contact their company and they will send you an assessor free of charge to assess the damage. You cannot have any repairs carried out without an initial assessment. For any Los Angeles foundation repair work on your home or commercial building, this company is touted to be the leader in this category.

