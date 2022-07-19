Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,163 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,895 in the last 365 days.

GPS Moving Continues to Offer Its Long-Distance Moving Services From California to Maine

GPS Moving and Storage

GPS Moving & Storage logo

packing in action

Movers in San Diego

out of state movers San Diego

GPS moving trucks

GPS Moving, a full-service moving company in San Diego, has announced that it is still offering its long-distance moving services from California to Maine.

We have been in the business of moving folks all over the country from CA for over 20 years now,” said Tammy. “Our pride has been in providing moving services for long-distance from CA to Maine. ”
— Tammy

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPS Moving and Storage, a full-service moving company headquartered in San Diego, has announced that it is still offering its long-distance moving services from California to Maine. This announcement comes hot on the heels of their 20 year Anniversary celebration. You can continue to move with ease from any location and city in California to any destination in Maine using the services of this long-distance mover.

“We have been in the business of moving folks all over the country from California for over twenty years now,” said Tammy the Operations Manager. “Our greatest pride has been in providing excellent moving services for long-distance movers. And now, if you are looking for fully registered long-distance movers San Diego that offer premium services at an affordable cost for your move from California to Maine, we are here for you. Our moving services now cover any destination in Maine, whether you are making a residential or commercial move.”

Moving long distances has its perils, therefore making such a relocation must be done with the utmost professionalism and care. Carrying out your due diligence before settling on a moving company is one of the top tips to keep in mind before a long-distance move. Veronica, a customer service representative from GPS Moving says that the company offers great moving tips and advice to anyone who contacts them. Thanks to their long tenure as one of the best movers Chula Vista has, she adds that you can trust the tips that they offer.

With the growth of the moving industry, and thus an increased number of moving companies offering their services, it makes it more difficult for moving clients to settle on a moving company. However, if you are moving from California to Maine, Veronica advises that you choose a mover with years of experience. Consider great online reviews from past customers as an indicator of great service, is another tip that she adds. You cannot take any chances with such a long-haul move as this one.

When you are moving long distance, whether it is a residential or commercial move, be sure to plan to have a stress-free relocation. If you need more information about these (and more) long-distance moving services from California to Maine by GPS Moving, you can check out their official website below.

Tammy
GPS Moving and Storage
+1 858-779-1316
info@GPSmoving.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

Best Out of State Mover from San Diego CA - GPS Moving - 858-779-1316

You just read:

GPS Moving Continues to Offer Its Long-Distance Moving Services From California to Maine

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.