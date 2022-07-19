Acupuncture Needles Market Registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026 | Top Industry Players, and Growth Analysis

Acupuncture Needles

Increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity and alcohol addiction are the major factors driving the growth of acupuncture needle market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Acupuncture Needles Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

The global acupuncture needles market size was valued at $95.8 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $177 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.2% from 2019 to 2026, in terms of value. Acupuncture is a method of treatment in which thin needles are inserted into a person's skin at different depths, at specific points on the body. Acupuncture can help relieve pain and is used for many other complaints such as neck pain, osteoarthritis, headaches and migraines and others.

Increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle, increase in obesity and alcohol addiction are the major factors driving the growth of acupuncture needle market. Additionally, growth in the geriatric population worldwide and increasing awareness of acupuncture treatments are fueling the growth of the acupuncture needle market. Moreover, no side effects and less dependence on drugs further increases the demand for acupuncture, which in turn boosts the market for acupuncture needles.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, material, end-users, and region. By type, it is bifurcated into disposable needles and non-disposable needles. By material, it is categorized into stainless steel, gold, and silver. By end-users it is segmented into acupuncture clinics, hospitals, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Segmentation:

• By Type: The disposable acupuncture needle segment accounted for 98% of the total market share in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a prominent growth rate in the near future, owing to its increased adoption across the globe for pain management. In addition, disposable acupuncture needle combats the risk of infection transmission.

• By Material: The stainless-steel segment dominated the acupuncture needles market in 2018, and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to the surge in preference for stainless steel by manufacturers as it is cheap, in terms of price, compared to gold and silver needles.

• By Region: Asia-Pacific accounted for the majority of the market share in 2018, and is anticipated to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased adoption of acupuncture treatment in this region.

Key Benefits for Acupuncture Needles Market:

• The acupuncture needles market share and analysis is based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments in the acupuncture needle industry.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the global acupuncture needles market.

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• The global acupuncture needles market trends are studied from 2018 to 2026.

• Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size is provided.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the global acupuncture needles market from 2019 to 2026 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Market Players:

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global acupuncture needles market include Seirin Corporation, Empecs Medical Co. Ltd., Suzhou Tianxie Acupuncture Instruments Co., Ltd., AcuMedic Ltd., Qingdao Great Fortune Co., Ltd., AcuSupply Inc., 3B Scientific GmbH, Lhasa OMS, Inc., and Asia Med GMbH, Cogmedix, Inc. are provided in this report.

