Natural Killer Cells Therapeutics to Rise at CAGR of 17.4% from 2019 to 2026, Observes AMR Study

Asia-Pacific market owing to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer, surge in geriatric population, and improvement in healthcare facilities.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, these cells have been used in various molecular and combination therapies, increasing the adoption of such therapies. Moreover, they can be used as an effective therapeutic tool against infectious diseases and as an anti-cancer alternative to T cells. Research initiatives are underway to culture NK cells under ex vivo conditions, thus leading to the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of infections and tumors.

Rise in use of NK cells for the treatment of infections & liver diseases, surge in awareness among the population regarding various immunotherapies, and increase in R&D for the development of bi-specific antibody for engaging NK cells to eliminate tumor cells propel the growth of the global NK cell therapeutics market. On the other hand, lack of specificity & poor in-vivo survival of the cells, higher costs associated with the therapies, and their adverse side effects restrain the growth of the market to some extent. However, significant surge in R&D activities toward development of immunotherapy in developing economies is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

"Natural Killer Cell Therapeutics Market by Therapeutics, Application, and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026." The report provides a detailed analysis of the drivers & opportunities, changing market trends, competitive market landscape, and market size & estimates. According to the report, the global NK Cell Therapeutics market was projected at $1.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to hit $5.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 17.4% during 2019–2026.

The global natural killer cells therapeutics market is segmented based on therapeutics, application, end user, and region. Based on therapeutics, the market is classified into NK cell therapies and NK cell directed antibodies. Immunotherapy has emerged as an ideal therapeutic solution to improve the clinical outcome against various malignancies and tumors. Recently, several advances have been made in NK cells therapies such as target recognition, adoptive therapy, and improvement in cellular cytotoxicity.

Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to grow at the fastest pace, owing to increase in number of patients suffering from cancer, surge in geriatric population, and improvement in healthcare facilities. However, the complexity in regulatory frameworks regarding the approval of immunotherapy is expected to hamper the market growth. Conversely, high incidence of cancer is anticipated to boost the growth of cancer immunotherapy market, which in turn will fuel the growth of the NK cells therapeutics market.

The primary objective of the study is to determine the safety of NK cells’ doses against cancers and malignancies. In addition, NK cell therapeutics involves clinical and experimental research to provide cost-effective treatments with improved success rates. Currently, research is being carried out for adoptive transfer of haploidentical natural killer cells for the consolidated therapy of pediatric acute myeloid leukemia. Thus, NK cell therapeutics have promising applications in various research institutes.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬:

• A detailed quantitative analysis along with the current natural killer cells therapeutics market trends from 2019 to 2026 to identify the prevailing opportunities along with the strategic assessment.

• The global natural killer cells therapeutics market size and estimations are based on a comprehensive analysis of key developments.

• A qualitative analysis based on innovative products facilitates strategic business planning.

• The development strategies adopted by the key market players are enlisted to understand the competitive scenario of the market

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The key market players analyzed in the report include Affimed N.V., Altor BioScience Corporation, Chipscreen Biosciences, Ltd., NKT Therapeutics, Inc., Innate Pharma S.A., Sorrento Therapeutics Inc., NantKwest Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and others. Incorporating a number of high-end strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, collaborations, and others, these market players have become able to heighten their stand in the industry.

