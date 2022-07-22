Lemon Peel and its Ability to Boost The Immune System
Using lemon zest in your cooking is an easy way to incorporate the benefits of lemon peel in your food.
It's well known that freshly squeezed lemon juice has health benefits for the gut but it's less well-known that lemon peel boosts the immune system.
Citrus flavonoids have a large spectrum of biological activity including antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-diabetic, anticancer and antiviral activities.”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, July 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Most people don’t realise how nutritionally valuable lemon peels are and how they support the immune system. While it's well known that freshly squeezed lemon in a glass of water or cup of herbal tea has wonderful digestive and gut health benefits, many people are surprised to learn that lemon peel boosts the immune system and helps combat infection.
— A study in the British Journal of Pharmacology and Toxicology
Lemon is an important medicinal plant of the family Rutaceae. Studies have found lemon peel is full of nutrients including Vitamin C, potassium, calcium, magnesium and pectin. It may even have several anti-cancer properties because it helps the body to detox from acidic waste products and free radicals, thereby having an effect on pH balance.
According to a study published in the British Journal of Pharmacology and Toxicology on August 2011: “The peel of citrus fruits is a rich source of flavanones and many polymethoxylated flavones, which are very rare in other plants… Citrus flavonoids have a large spectrum of biological activity including antibacterial, antifungal, antidiabetic, anticancer and antiviral activities… Flavonoids can function as direct antioxidants and free radical scavengers, and have the capacity to modulate enzymatic activities and inhibit cell proliferation.” (See study here: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/236217959_Study_Antimicrobial_Activity_of_Lemon_Citrus_lemon_L_Peel_Extract)
Lemon peel is high in pectin which is actually soluble fibre. This fibre brings more hydration to the bowel, which supports the elimination of wastes. It has been found to enhance colon health and support the gut lining by supporting microbiome balance. Elimination of wastes helps to maintain pH balance and oral health, avoiding acidosis and excessive weight gain.
Research also suggests pectin can reduce your risk of heart disease. A review of 14 studies in 344,488 people found an average increase of 10 mg of pectin or flavonoids per day, reduced heart disease risk by 5%. (2) The antioxidants in lemon peel, including D-limonene, help maintain heart health and are linked to a reduced risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes and even some stomach cancers (see study). (3)
Flavanoid intake, including vitamin C, is associated with a reduced risk of several types of cancer. These nutrients have also been shown to bolster the growth and strength of the white blood cells of the immune system, - the cells whose job it is to eliminate mutated cancer cells, toxins and pathogens.
The D-limonene in lemon peel increases the activity of an enzyme which helps reduce oxidative stress, but we also need enough magnesium to help make enzymes. Oxidative stress is associated with tissue damage and accelerated ageing because stress severely depletes magnesium reserves.
Like a revolving door, the lower the magnesium the more sensitive to stress we become, and the more we age prematurely. Nutritional strategies to detox, clear wastes and recover from stress are paramount to maintaining a strong immune system and living well longer.
There are no reported side effects of lemon peel, however it may contain pesticide residue, so it’s a good idea to wash your lemons with a baking soda solution to remove any residues, or use organic lemons.
How to Incorporate Lemon Peel in Your Food Intake:
* Add lemon zest (grated peel) to baked goods, salads or yoghurt.
* Grate the peel of frozen lemons and sprinkle this on soups, drinks, dressings and marinades.
* Chop dehydrated peels and mix them with salt and pepper for a homemade seasoning.
* Add fresh lemon peel to hot tea or to your favourite cocktail.
* Dehydrate lemon peels by cutting them into strips and baking at 200°F (93°C) and then add these strips to cups of tea.
* Make a healthy drink by blending the juice and peel of one lemon, one green apple, some mint and parsley from the garden, cinnamon and a pinch of monk fruit sugar or honey.
* Add a few pieces of lemon peel and add it straight into your herbal tea. Use herbal teas with strong antioxidant, cleansing and digestive benefits, such as chamomile, elderberry, peppermint, dandelion, ginger and fennel. Add some honey to taste and to make a great tonic for any cold and flu symptoms.
Other supports for the immune system
DETOX: We tend to be less active in winter but the body still needs to move to help circulation and the elimination of protein wastes via the lymph system. You can also help the lymph detox with magnesium massages and you can increase detox by sweating in a sauna or hot bath.
DIGEST: When we're sick and fighting infection, the body needs to conserve energy, so it takes that energy away from digestion to give it to the immune system. If we eat light and easy-to-digest foods, such as soups or broth, we can speed up our recovery time.
pH BALANCE: Lemon water and peels also help digestion, cleansing and pH balance. For extra pH buffering, which helps to inhibit pathogenic bacteria, use bicarbonate of soda (half a teaspoon in a glass of water on an empty stomach).
MAGNESIUM and SUNSHINE for VITAMIN D: Studies show that vitamin D is essential for the immune system. The body also needs enough magnesium to make vitamin D in the skin.
HYDRATION: Stay well hydrated by drinking mineral water and herbal teas, and remember to add the lemon peel! This supports the kidney and liver function to filter and detox.
SLEEP: We also need to stay warm and get plenty of sleep so we’re not over-stressing our body when it’s cold. Deep restful sleep is when the body repairs itself and does a lot of cleaning housework. When stress levels are reduced, it gives the immune system more power to do its job. When the body has optimal magnesium this helps to lessen stress, promote sleep and boost the immune system.
NOTE: This article is not meant to give medical advice but to provide information for the purpose of education. If you have concerning symptoms, please refer to your health practitioner.
By Sandy Sanderson © 2022 See https://www.elektramagnesium.com.au/immune-system-boost-with-lemon-peel/ FOR STUDY REFERENCES
