Lemon Peel and its Ability to Boost The Immune System

Lemon Peel Using lemon zest in your cooking is an easy way to incorporate the benefits of lemon peel in your food. Adding some lemon peel to a soothing cup of tea is another easy way to make sure you get the benefits of lemon peel.

It's well known that freshly squeezed lemon juice has health benefits for the gut but it's less well-known that lemon peel boosts the immune system.

Citrus flavonoids have a large spectrum of biological activity including antibacterial, anti-fungal, anti-diabetic, anticancer and antiviral activities.” — A study in the British Journal of Pharmacology and Toxicology