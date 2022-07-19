Klever (KLV) to be listed on Huobi
Klever’s utility token KLV will be available for trading on Huobi Global ExchangeCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Huobi Global is scheduled to list KLV (Klever) on July 21, 2022.
- KLV deposits will open at 01:00 (UTC) on Jul 20.
- The KLV spot trading (KLV/USDT) will open when the deposit volume meets the demand of market trading, which will be officially announced in advance.
- KLV withdrawals will open at 02:30 (UTC) on Jul 22.
The following trading pairs will be available:
- KLV/BTC
- KLV/USDT
Huobi Global will also add support for Klever KLV (KDA) Mainnet once the KleverChain Mainnet is stabilized. Stay tuned for a massive joint marketing campaign in the coming days.
Huobi Global launched in 2013 to offer cryptocurrency trading platforms to mainland Chinese and beyond and has become one of the absolute top exchanges in the world over recent years. With ample liquidity for Bitcoin traders, the platform quickly became one of the top three crypto exchanges in China.
As a digital asset ecosystem, Huobi offers spot trading, derivatives trading, staking, crypto loans, and crypto yield products.
As China’s regulatory landscape changed in 2017, Huobi moved its crypto trading services abroad. After incorporation in Seychelles, the company set up a new headquarters in Singapore with a focus on expanding into other Asian markets and beyond.
As one of the world’s most liquid crypto exchanges, Huobi Global has successfully expanded its user base outside of China.
With Huobi Global, you can trade over 400 cryptocurrencies, and new assets are added to the platform on a regular basis. The following are some of the most popular digital currencies and tokens you can trade on the platform right now:
- Klever (KLV)
- Bitcoin (BTC)
- Dogecoin (DOGE)
- Ethereum (ETH)
- Litecoin (LTC)
- Monero (XMR)
- Huobi Token (HT)
- Huobi USD (HUSD)
- Tether (USDT)
- Tron (TRX)
- Uniswap (UNI)
- Zcash (ZEC)
Warren Manuel
Klever Finance
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn