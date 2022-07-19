The National Bar Association Presents Diversity In Tech Summit, Chaired by Attorney James Carter
Amazon and Microsoft Among Top Tier Tech Companies to Speak During this Year’s Annual ConventionMEMPHIS, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 97th National Bar Association Annual Convention will host its Diversity In Tech Summit on July 27th at the Renasant Convention Center in Memphis, TN.
NBA President Carlos Moore, along with Planning Committee Chair/Moderator James Carter, and Chairman of the IP Law Section/Co-Moderator Bert Jennings have teamed up to connect legal practitioners with leaders in the tech industry. Silicon Valley tech founders, investors, C-suite executives and lawyers from across the country will gather to discuss various topics surrounding the importance of diversity in the world of technology. Legal professionals and business owners will have the opportunity to attend four groundbreaking sessions that include top tier representatives from Amazon, Google, Microsoft, LexisNexis, Apple, Meta, Limited Ventures and B2T Technologies.
“I am truly honored to host such a prestigious summit along with two of the biggest game changers in the legal profession. Our goal is to ensure that all participants gain invaluable knowledge from attending these ground-breaking sessions,” said Attorney Carter.
Carter has elite memberships in the Multimillion Dollar Advocates Forum, The National Trial Lawyers Top 100 and Litigation Counsel of America. He is a Civil Trial Litigation Adjunct Professor at Howard University School of Law and sits on the Howard University School of Law Board of Visitors. Carter's contributions to the legal world have been praised by his peers, clients and fellow business professionals, and he is now diving in to effect change as it relates to the digital divide throughout the legal community - particularly communities of color.
“Hosting meaningful dialogues surrounding diversity in technology is indeed essential, and can help to inspire professionals of all backgrounds to go out and effect change in the multiple areas of technology," said NBA President Carlos Moore.
Judge Moore has effectively served as the President of the National Bar Association, and this event is one of many culminating events under his leadership. He is actively involved in several associations, including the American Bar Association, American Association for Justice, The Mississippi Bar, Magnolia Bar Association, Mississippi Association for Justice, and the Grenada County Bar Association. His hard work and dedication to the practice of law is reflected in the various awards he has received over the years.
The National Bar Association is the nation’s oldest and largest national network of predominantly African-American attorneys and judges. It represents the interests of approximately 65,000 lawyers, judges, law professors and law students. The NBA is organized around 23 substantive law sections, 9 divisions, 12 regions and 80 affiliate chapters throughout the United States and around the world.
This year’s convention marks the first full in-person convention since before COVID, and each session presented is guaranteed to raise the brows of all in attendance.
