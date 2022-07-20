Fantasy Otome Game "Yukar From the Abyss," based on the legends of Hokkaido, Japan, to be released at the end of 2022

Main Image Gameplay Image 1 Gameplay Image 2

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yukar From the Abyss allows players to adventure with the animal Gods from Hokkaido’s rich mythology.

When the main character suddenly wanders from her ordinary life into the world of the Gods she will meet, fight, and overcome ordeals together alongside the Gods, who all have rich and bold personalities, with cute and handsome looks to match. Will the player find out what it means to pursue forbidden love with the Gods?

This title is a fantasy otome game designed for a worldwide audience, utilizing the local charm and character of northern Japan by including real places and cities as story settings and will offer features that allow players to read and learn more about the lesser-known history and culture of ancient Hokkaido while they play.



Title: Yukar From the Abyss

Distribution platform: Steam / App Store / Google Play

Official page

https://www.loca.games/yukar-from-the-abyss

Steam Store

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2070220/Yukar_From_The_Abyss/

Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/locagames/yukar-from-the-abyss-otome-visual-novel

Our Kickstarter campaign aims to increase the scope of the project by offering rewards such as releasing on Nintendo Switch/Steam Deck and adding fully voiced characters as stretch goals.

Backers will receive rewards such as their name in the credits, digital copies of the game, exclusive artworks and wallpapers, and much more.

Story

Tired and disillusioned with her busy life in Tokyo, Kurumi Oki decides to slow down and move to Hokkaido for a fresh start.

One night, on the train home from meeting up with her friends, she dozes off and realizes she has missed her stop.

Panicked, she gets off the train and finds herself at an unfamiliar station called Kamuy Mosir.

Seeking help she walks toward some nearby lights, where she sees a group of people dressed in unfamiliar costumes having a party.

Without warning, she is chased by the group and is captured by a young man. Her captor tells her that she is dead, and he will take her to the underworld, the land of the dead.

Still being pursued by other mysterious beings, Kurumi unexpectedly opens the door to the world of the Gods, where she must overcome fierce trials, explore the mysterious new world, and perhaps even discover what happens to forbidden love with the Gods..