Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Vernon L. Simms

WASHINGTON, DC - House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the passing of Vernon L. Simms, who served as Chief of Staff for the late Rep. Elijah Cummings for over twenty years:

“I was very saddened to learn of Vernon Simms’s passing this weekend.  He served my friend, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings, faithfully as his Chief of Staff and closest advisor for more than twenty years.  I came to know him during that period of time and always appreciated the gifts he brought to the legislative process – his wisdom, his insights, his deep convictions.  Vernon was a true public servant; after his time on Capitol Hill came to an end, he became Director of Government Relations for the Smithsonian Institution.  I join in extending my condolences to his wife Linda, with whom he shared three decades of partnership, as well as his children Erin, Candace, and Kyle and their families.  Vernon leaves behind so many friends, colleagues, and community members whose lives he touched, and the impact of his work undoubtedly has made Maryland and our country a better place.”

