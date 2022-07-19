Dank Cannabis Wins Award for Best Calgary Cannabis Delivery
Dank Cannabis wins the 2022 United Consumer Reviews Award for its market-leading customer satisfaction and cannabis delivery service innovation.CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- United Consumer Reviews (“UCR”) announces that Dank Cannabis (“Dank”) has been awarded “Best Calgary Cannabis Delivery” (2022) for its commitment to exemplary cannabis delivery service in Calgary and throughout Alberta.
An award recognition statement released by UCR explains the honour: “Awarded to Dank Cannabis for providing fast and reliable mail order marijuana in Alberta, and Calgary same-day delivery of cannabis products. Dank has become an Alberta cannabis dispensary market leader and the #1 reviewed Calgary dispensary by investing in online cannabis ordering technology, Calgary cannabis delivery infrastructure, and by fully complying with Canadian cannabis regulations.”
The award recognizes the growing importance of mail order marijuana in Alberta as a way to improve legal access, especially as many Albertans who benefit from cannabis products have limited mobility and dispensary access.
The award was granted following confirmation that the Dank Cannabis location in Dover (southeast Calgary) is the highest-rated cannabis dispensary in Calgary, excluding locations with fewer than one hundred customer reviews. The Dover dispensary has a current rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars and 145 reviews. Dank Cannabis’ other Calgary locations in Ogden and Parkdale have ratings of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively.
The majority of positive reviews cite friendly and knowledgeable staff, good locations, and wide selections of cannabis products. Examples of recent customer reviews for Dank Cannabis are:
Dank Cannabis dispensary review for Dover, Calgary: “Convenient location and friendly staff! I decided to check it out as it’s close by and I haven’t had any luck finding a specific product at the usual shops I go to. They had plenty of it in stock! Liam was also super helpful and friendly!”
Dank Cannabis dispensary review for Parkdale, Calgary: “Staff are on point. Approachable, knowledgeable, and made everything as easy as possible. Selection was awesome and able to find everything I needed in one stop. Pumped to have them in the area.”
Dank Cannabis dispensary Review for Ogden, Calgary: “Friendly & knowledgeable staff! Being from out of province I was looking for some good Alberta strains, the lady suggested some great options & great insight into products. Would definitely go back to this dispensary over any other in the Calgary region!”
UCR will present Dank with a custom physical award and permanent recognition on the UCR awards site: https://unitedconsumerreviews.com/awards/cannabis/2022/dank
About Dank Cannabis:
Dank Cannabis is an award-winning cannabis dispensary and cannabis delivery company in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. With three locations in Parkdale, Dover, and Ogden, the family-owned business has a mission to offer customers the highest-quality cannabis products while prioritizing exceptional service. An advocate for customer accessibility and convenience, Dank also provides Calgary same-day cannabis delivery and mail order marijuana across Alberta.
For more information, contact:
Summer Meyers
PHONE: 403-775-DANK (3265)
EMAIL: alerts@dank.ca
https://dank.ca
About United Consumer Reviews:
United Consumer Reviews (https://unitedconsumerreviews.com) curates private ratings, reviews, and improvement suggestions from consumers across North America. UCR data helps businesses develop better products and services and receive consumer recognition for exemplary service.
