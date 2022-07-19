Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,683 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

The Rule also makes in order 190 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

Postponed Suspensions (9 votes)

  1. S. 144 – Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act (Sen. Feinstein – Natural Resources)
  2. H.R. 1286 – Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources)
  3. H.R. 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Hoyer – Natural Resources)
  4. H.R. 3222 – Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Sewell – Natural Resources)
  5. H.R. 4404 – Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
  6. H.R. 6337 – Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
  7. H.R. 7002 – Gateway Solidarity Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Natural Resources)
  8. H.R. 7025 – Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
  9. H.R. 7693 – National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Rep. Westerman – Natural Resources)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.