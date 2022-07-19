THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022
H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)
The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.
Begin Consideration of H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)
The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.
The Rule also makes in order 190 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.
Postponed Suspensions (9 votes)
- S. 144 – Desert Sage Youth Wellness Center Access Improvement Act (Sen. Feinstein – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 1286 – Southern Campaign of the Revolution National Heritage Corridor Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Clyburn – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 2024 – Southern Maryland National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Hoyer – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 3222 – Alabama Black Belt National Heritage Area Act, as amended (Rep. Sewell – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 4404 – Kissimmee River Wild and Scenic River Act, as amended (Rep. Soto – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 6337 – Biking on Long-Distance Trails Act, as amended (Rep. Neguse – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7002 – Gateway Solidarity Act, as amended (Rep. Wagner – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7025 – Advancing Human Rights-Centered International Conservation Act of 2022, as amended (Rep. Grijalva – Natural Resources)
- H.R. 7693 – National Park Foundation Reauthorization Act of 2022 (Rep. Westerman – Natural Resources)