THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JULY 19, 2022

H.R. 8404 – Respect for Marriage Act (Rep. Nadler – Judiciary)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary.

Begin Consideration of H.R. 8294 – Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, Agriculture, Rural Development, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Interior, Environment, Military Construction, and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Act, 2023 (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations)

The Rule will provide for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Appropriations.

The Rule also makes in order 190 amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc. A full list of amendments can be found here.

Postponed Suspensions (9 votes)