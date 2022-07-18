Notice of Request for Information (RFI) and Info Session - Solar for All DC CREF Credit Distribution

DOEE is requesting input on a proposal to provide free power through Community Net Metering (CNM) credits to organizations that pay a local Pepco bill. In exchange for the free power, the organizations would distribute the dollar value of those credits either directly or indirectly to income-qualifying District residents. DOEE would be willing to offer more CNM credits than the economic value provided to low-income residents to account for administrative or overhead costs. Comments on the accuracy and relevancy of technical aspects of the work plan are welcome, as are suggestions on approaches to implementing an effective program.

This document is a Request for Information (RFI) only – it is not being posted as an actual statement of work (SOW) at this time, nor does it constitute a Request for Proposal (RFP) or Request for Application (RFA) or a promise to issue an RFP or RFA in the future. Respondents are advised that DOEE will not pay for any information or administrative costs incurred in response to this RFI; all costs associated with responding to this RFI will be solely at the interested party’s expense. Not responding to this RFI does not preclude participation in any future RFP or RFA.

