Hoyer: Finland and Sweden Will Add Substantial Capabilities to NATO’s Collective Defense

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) spoke on the House Floor this afternoon urging support for H.Res. 1130, a bipartisan resolution that expresses support for the sovereign decision of Finland and Sweden to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as well as calling on all members of NATO to ratify the protocols of accession swiftly. Below is a transcript of his remarks and a link to the video:

