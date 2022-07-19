Celebrus Solves Gap in Connecting Data Across Domains

Celebrus Logo

Celebrus launches cross-domain continuance, which allows businesses to connect information across several owned domains using first-party cookies.

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LSE:D4T4)

Other vendors will claim they can provide value here, but they are not being honest with their customers. Celebrus has delivered on a promise in the market that no one else can.”
— Bill Bruno, CEO D4t4 Solutions

SUNBURY-ON-THAMES, U.K., CARY, N.C., July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrus today announces the launch of Celebrus 9.6, an upgrade to the robust technology suite, including patented technology, first-party, cross-domain continuance. Celebrus cross-domain continuance maintains unified session data and context, including identity, as a visitor navigates between domains owned by the same parent company. Celebrus is the only product on the market with the capability to solve the gap in data.

“It has never been more important and more difficult to maintain a single customer view across your digital presence in a compliant manner. Other vendors will claim they can provide value here, but they are not being honest with their customers. Celebrus has delivered on a promise in the market that no one else can.” said Bill Bruno, CEO of parent company D4t4 Solutions. “The innovative technology our team is putting out is a game-changer. Solving for cross-domain data continuance while staying fully compliant will help many industries overcome the challenge of creating a complete customer profile and understanding their intent.”

Businesses operate their products under several domain names, but they don’t have a way to connect customer information. This solution spans every industry digital data serves. Celebrus clients in banking and finance, insurance, healthcare, retail, and travel industries will benefit from this innovation. A parent company may offer auto loans, mortgages, savings accounts, or investment options under different domains, and now there is a way to connect a single user’s identity and actions across all of those while staying compliant with their data.

“We knew there was a huge gap for many data users with third-party cookie deprecation, and we set out to create a solution - something that had not yet been done. I am incredibly proud of the Celebrus technical team’s dedication to innovating a workable solution for businesses,” said CTO Ant Phillips.

This solution completes the Celebrus Identity Graph, a robust feature of Celebrus Customer Data Platform (Celebrus CDP) and Fraud Data Platform (Celebrus FDP) that persists individual identity to capture journey data, from personal information (PII) to engagement across multiple sessions, platforms and now, across domains.

Celebrus product releases include updates in four key areas: advancements in design and user experience, globally compliant security, systems activations and applications, and enhanced data insights and outcomes. 

Jennifer Burns
D4t4 Solutions
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Celebrus Solves Gap in Connecting Data Across Domains

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Insurance Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Jennifer Burns
D4t4 Solutions
Company/Organization
D4t4 Solutions
Windmill House, 91-93 Windmill Road
Sunbury-on-Thames, TW16 7EF
United Kingdom
+1 586-604-9543
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

D4t4 Solutions plc (AIM: D4t4) was founded around a passion for helping global enterprises derive value from their data assets. Supporting customers in financial services, retail, travel, healthcare, and telecommunications across 27 countries, D4t4 enables businesses to make smarter, informed decisions via Celebrus, the company's flagship first-party product suite. Celebrus CDP automatically captures, contextualizes, and activates user-based behavioral data in real-time across all digital channels. Through behavioral biometrics and analytics, Celebrus FDP helps companies prevent fraud before it happens. Celebrus CDM provides an enterprise platform that automates the integration and transformation of customer data from all relevant data sources, whether on-premises or cloud, to deliver customer and regulatory analytics.

D4t4 Solutions plc

More From This Author
Celebrus Solves Gap in Connecting Data Across Domains
D4t4 Solutions named 2022 “Technology Company of the Year”
Data Helping to Fight Elder Fraud Before It Occurs
View All Stories From This Author