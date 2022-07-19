Three More Resorts Running on Maestro PMS Launch PurpleCloud's Service Optimization and Employee Engagement Platform
Hotel operations are more challenging than before; Via Maestro PMS integration, hotels are enhancing operations while creating exceptional guest experiences
We believe that our decision to integrate PurpleCloud with Maestro will enhance our housekeeping and maintenance operations management.”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the hotel industry, budgets are tight, and workers are scarce, yet guests still expect service excellence. Nowhere is this dynamic more apparent than in housekeeping. In September 2021, PurpleCloud announced its’ integration to the Maestro PMS solution — a tool that helps properties do more with less while aligning service to guest expectations. Today, PurpleCloud announces three additional properties are running on Maestro PMS with the recently implemented integrated tool; Service Optimization Platform and Employee Engagement Platform, and those properties are now enjoying the benefits that it delivers.
— Kay Collier, CEO of Smoky Mountain Resorts
Efficient Housekeeping Based on Real-Time Circumstances
The Housekeeping Module tracks real-time check-ins and check-outs to create an efficient schedule based on “true clean times.” The benefits of using the Platform include:
● Greater savings: The Platform eliminates inefficiencies in housekeeping. This reduces the number of hours worked by staff members, which lowers the cost of housekeeping services.
● Increased revenue: Properties are better able to detect and manage early arrivals, late checkouts and stay-over services through the Platform, which increases revenue.
● Lower turnover: The Platform includes gamification features that keep team members engaged, working hard, and feeling recognized. Over time, this increases job satisfaction and reduces turnover.
Properties can use the housekeeping module in tandem with PurpleCloud’s Hotel Service Optimization Platform that facilitates multi-language text and voice messaging between front-line workers and their managers.
Managers enjoy access to dashboards that indicate housekeeping progress across a property, as well as dashboards that track the individual performance and progress of housekeepers. The application outlines their projects, pushes relevant alerts, displays their standing on the leaderboard, plus more.
Meet the 3 Newest Resorts Now Streamlining Housekeeping
Three resorts have become the latest to implement the Service Optimization Platform primarily to optimize housekeeping. All the properties are committed to enhancing operations while also creating the best possible guest experiences. They each recognized the potential of PurpleCloud’s Platform being integrated with Maestro to help them achieve those goals.
Located near Pigeon Forge and Dollywood in Gatlinburg, Tenn., the Smoky Mountain Resorts is a two-property destination that serves as a launch point for family fun and adventure. The two properties are the Resort at Governor’s Crossing and Country Cascades Waterpark Resort.
“We believe that our decision to integrate PurpleCloud with Maestro will enhance our housekeeping and maintenance operations management,” said Kay Collier, CEO of Smoky Mountain Resorts. “The program is designed to assist us in our aim to exceed expectations at every point during the guest journey. Integration and implementation was a much smoother transition than we anticipated. The support and training throughout the process was phenomenal.”
Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan is a historic property in the Pacific Northwest. Family owned and operated since 1901, the Resort’s 8-acre site includes 170 lakeside rooms and more than 1,800 feet of private beach.
“We choose PurpleCloud because we want to continue to utilize technology to improve our efficiencies in every facet of our business,” said Eric Campbell, Vice President of Operations at Campbell’s Resort on Lake Chelan. “We believe this partnership will help our team and improve the guest experience.”
###
About Purple Cloud
Headquartered in Atlanta, PurpleCloud Technologies is a privately held technology company that builds innovative software solutions and data analytics for the operations and management of lodging entities, including hotels, resorts and vacation rentals. The company’s PurpleCloud Service Optimization Platform can help hotel and resort operators achieve increased productivity and decreased labor costs especially in the area of housekeeping staffing, one of the largest cost centers in most hotel operations. PurpleCloud also provides an enhanced customer experience; engaged and empowered employees; and next-generation analysis of operations data for internal strategy development. The technology is also applicable for casinos and cruise lines.
About Maestro PMS
Maestro is the preferred Web Browser based cloud and on-premises PMS solution for independent hotels, luxury resorts, conference centers, vacation rentals, and multi-property groups. Maestro’s PCI certified and EMV ready enterprise system offers a Web browser version (or Windows) complete with 20+ integrated modules on a single database, including mobile and contactless apps to support a digitalized guest journey as well as staff operations. Maestro’s sophisticated solutions empower operators to increase profitability, drive direct bookings, centralize operations, and engage guests with a personalized experience from booking to check out and everything in between. For over 40 years Maestro’s Diamond Plus Service has provided unparalleled 24/7 North American based support and education services to keep hospitality groups productive and competitive. Click here for more information on Maestro. Click here to get your free PMS Buying guide.
Barbara Worcester
PRPRO
+1 4409305770
