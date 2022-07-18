TINAJA CANYON RANCH
SPECTACULAR TERRITORIAL HOME SET IN AN IDYLLIC WESTERN LANDSCAPEWALSENBURG, COLORADO, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The historic West doesn’t seem so far away when visiting unique properties such as the Tinaja Canyon Ranch. You can travel back in time as you traverse the roads near the visually stunning canyon to reach this ranch that boasts multiple living spaces. From the Bunkhouse to the Main House, one fortunate family will soon have the pleasure of calling this working ranch — that includes 528 acres — their home.
Breathtaking Vistas in Southern Colorado
The compound area surrounding the main home features high walls to maintain privacy, creating a feeling of seclusion even within the vast landscape. The views are remarkable, with sunsets and sunrises painting the canyon in a range of reds and blazing oranges that will take your breath away at every glimpse.
Revisit the Glory Days of a Working Ranch
Everything you need to build a working ranch is included within the listing: a 6,500-gallon well water holding tank to service stock tanks, fencing and cross-fencing, two springs within the canyon and a 1,300 square foot barn that boasts a workshop with a wood stove along with three ATV spaces. The listing also includes two 320-amp electric meters to ensure power is available when and where it is needed.
Creative Living Spaces Offer Multiple Options for Families
The main home is an ample 4,068 square feet and includes an expansion of the original ranch home. Fine finishes and historical moments come together to form a unique look that fits well within the area’s landscape. Two wood-burning fireplaces are placed within the space that was completely rebuilt in 2018, with four bedrooms and 2.5 baths offering a wealth of space for the main family.
Additional living spaces include an 1,800-square foot heated and cooled barn that is currently being used as a recreation space. With two bedrooms and a bathroom, this could easily become a ranch office as there is a full kitchen included. The space also includes a bunk room and office space. The original Bunkhouse has been transformed into a guest space, which boasts a bedroom, bathroom, covered porch and kiva stove.
Remote Yet Accessible Location Is Ideal for Visitors
While on the property, it may seem that you’re a million miles from the everyday worries and cares of the outside world. Even though it seems incredibly remote, the property can be easily accessed as it’s only 24 miles from I-25 and a very short 4 miles from Highway 10. With the space allotted to living, there is still plenty of land left free to enjoy horseback riding and the full 528 acres available for exploration.
Driving up to the property provides picturesque views of Pikes Peak, La Veta Pass, Sangre de Christo’s, Spanish Peaks and Mt. Blanca, offering a lifetime of beauty contained within this singular property. Contact Bachman & Associates at 719-742-5551 to schedule a showing or to learn more about this real estate or other ranches for sale in the Colorado region.
“This is a phenomenal piece of property with an exceptionally built luxury home. The Tinaja Canyon has tall rock formations and holds water for the meandering wildlife that wander throughout the seasons.” – Russell Hickey, Owner / Broker Associate
