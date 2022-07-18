Read more about Carr Urges U.S. Supreme Court to Stop Biden Administration’s Dangerous Immigration Policy

ATLANTA, GA – Attorney General Chris Carr has joined 19 attorneys general to stop a Biden administration immigration policy that seeks to halt some deportations, even for those convicted of crimes, and drastically ties the hands of immigration officers. In April 2022, Carr joined the attorneys general of Alabama and Florida in filing suit against this same dangerous and unlawful immigration policy.

“Despite a federal judge having already vacated this unlawful action, the Biden administration is yet again doubling down on its failed immigration policy at a time when border encounters have reached a record high,” said Carr.

“Enough is enough – by continuing to ignore the law and the facts at hand, this administration has put our safety and security at risk. We have continued to push back against this dangerous policy for nearly a year, and we will keep fighting until President Biden drops it for good.”

In response to a lawsuit filed by Texas and Louisiana, a federal judge in Texas vacated the U.S. Department of Homeland Security policy in June. Following this decision, the Biden administration asked the U.S. Supreme Court to allow the policy to take effect.

Carr and the 19-state coalition filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Supreme Court supporting Texas and Louisiana’s opposition to the Biden administration’s request.

In filing the brief, the coalition argues, “In the last 17 months, the volume of unlawful immigration has soared to levels unseen in the United States in decades – and, quite likely, ever. So too have the resulting burdens placed on the States.”

In August 2021, Carr joined 15 attorneys general in filing an amicus brief to stop this same unlawful immigration policy, then considered Interim Guidance.

Joining Carr in filing this latest amicus brief are the attorneys general of Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.

Find a copy of the brief here .