Detour affects Highway 14 traffic

CANADA, July 18 - Commuters can expect delays along Highway 14 on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, as crews shift traffic to two newly constructed lanes between Connie Road and Glinz Lake Road.

Following the morning rush hour, eastbound and westbound traffic will be directed to the new lanes, while workers place delineators and complete line painting. This work is expected to be complete by the end of the day.

Drivers accessing Gillespie Road will be directed to the new Gillespie connector, which passes under the newly constructed bridge. This routing will be the final configuration for westbound traffic.

Tuesday’s traffic change marks the final phase of the Connie Road to Glinz Lake Road project. The 2.3-kilometre route will feature four lanes, offering improved safety and supporting the expected population increases on south Vancouver Island.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions and to observe traffic personnel and signage.

For up-to-date road closure information, drivers are advised to follow @DriveBC on Twitter, or check: www.DriveBC.ca