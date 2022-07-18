Historical Affairs programs in August 2022

(DOVER, Del. — July 18, 2022) — The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will be sponsoring four special programs during the month of August 2022. A full schedule is included below. Admission is free and open to the public, but reservations are required for some programs. Go to the following link for additional information and reservation instructions: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/07/04/hca-programs-august-2022/.

Battery Park in New Castle, Del. The park will host National Night Out in Historic New Castle on Aug. 2, 2022.

Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs special programs, August 2022

Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022

National Night Out in Historic New Castle. Annual community-building, family-friendly event that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. Activities include presentations by the New Castle Police Department, fire prevention information from the Good Will Fire Company, historical children’s games presented by the New Castle Court House Museum, demonstrations by the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control, music by Paul Freebury, food and more. Battery Park, One Delaware St., New Castle. 6–8 p.m. 302-323-4453.

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022

“The Wreck of the DeBraak.” Program explores the history of the British warship DeBraak which sank off the coast of Lewes in May of 1798 only to be recovered by treasure hunters nearly 200 years later. Presented outdoors in Zwaanendael Park located adjacent to the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. 2:30 p.m. Guests are urged to bring their own chairs. In the event of inclement weather, the program may be cancelled. 302-645-1148 or mailto:zmuseum@delaware.gov.

Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022

Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site: Touring the homestead. Join historical interpreters for this introductory program on the history of the Cooch’s Bridge homestead. Learn about some of the individuals who lived on the property, how they shaped the land around them and how the location’s landscape contributed to national history. Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ Cooch’s Bridge Historic Site, 961 South Old Baltimore Pike, Newark. Tours at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Limit 20 visitors per tour. Free admission but reservations required. 302-922-7116 or mailto:CBmuseum@delaware.gov. NOTE: Both Aug. 20 tours are fully booked. Reservations are now being accepted for tours on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

Remaining division program in July 2022

In addition, the division will be presenting the following program during the remainder of July.



Friday, July 29, 2022

“Well Seasoned Heirlooms.” Virtual program in which historic site interpreter Kimberly Fritsch of the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs’ New Castle Court House Museum shines a spotlight on the culinary practices, recipes and personalized cookbooks of women throughout Delaware history as they speak to us through their food. Cookbooks became a way for women to pass along their legacy and convey a sense of what was important in their culture, daily lives and, even, weather occurrences and events of the time. Program streamed live via Zoom. Noon. Free but registration required by going to the following: https://history.delaware.gov/2022/05/31/hca-programs-july-2022/. 302-323-4453 or mailto:NCCHmuseum@delaware.gov.

