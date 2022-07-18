LetterPress Chocolate Wins Big at Academy of Chocolate Awards

LetterPress Chocolate 2022 Academy of Chocolate Gold Award Winning Chocolate Bars LetterPress Chocolate's logo is based on a 1920s airmail stamp David and Corey Menkes of LetterPress Chocolate

Los Angeles Bean to Bar Chocolate company wins nine chocolate awards in London

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

LetterPress Chocolate, a bean to bar chocolate company known for single origin dark chocolate, has swept London's Academy of Chocolate Awards with nine bars winning Gold and Silver. The Academy of Chocolate judges chocolate bars from around the world, and LetterPress Chocolate has won more Gold and Silver awards than any other US chocolate company.

Co-founder and head chocolate maker, David Menkes of Los Angeles, said "we are very humbled and honored to be recognized by the Academy of Chocolate, but we really owe our success to our partner farmers around the world. This is a direct result of their dedication and hard work as much as ours."

LetterPress Cocolate specializes in bean-to-bar chocolate, which highlights individual farms from around the world using only the best cacao beans to handcraft their chocolate bars in small batches.

Robin Jordan of Ucayali River Cacao in Peru, who oversees production and cacao fermentation for LetterPress Chocolate's gold award-winning Ucayali chocolate bar, said "David is exceptional in crafting some of the best chocolate we've seen coming from our farm. It is an honor to work with him."

LetterPress Chocolate was established in 2014 by David and Corey Menkes in Los Angeles. Their retail store and factory is open for tours, which can be booked on their website. Their chocolate bars are also available online and at many retailers throughout the United States.

LetterPress Chocolate - 2022 Academy of Chocolate Awards - Gold:

• Costa Esmeraldas, Ecuador 70%

• Kokoa Kamili, Tanzania 70%

• Maya Mountain, Belize 70%

• Tranquilidad, Bolivia 70%

• Ucayali Private Reserve, Peru 70%

LetterPress Chocolate - 2022 Academy of Chocolate Awards - Silver:

• Ashanti, Ghana 70%

• Bachelor’s Hall, Jamaica 70%

• Hacienda Azul, Costa Rica 70%

• Tingo Maria, Peru 70%