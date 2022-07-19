Central State University Foundation’s “Day of Giving” Kicks off Today, Tuesday, July 19

Campaign Seeks to Raise $50,000 to Support HBCU Students and Central State University

By donating today, on the Day of Giving, you empower CSU students.” — Dr. Derek Anderson, CSUF Executive Board Vice President

DAYTON, OH, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central State University Foundation (CSUF) launched its Day of Giving campaign, a one-day fundraising drive, today. CSUF looks to raise $50,000 during the day-long effort by bringing together alumni, friends of the Foundation, businesses, and other generous donors. CSUF will use the funds to provide scholarships, academic opportunities, and other benefits to Central State University (CSU) students.

“Today is an exciting day for the Foundation and CSU students,” said Michael L. Nelson Sr., CSUF Executive Board President. “And we’re optimistic about The Day of Giving. We believe the public will rise to the occasion for CSU students and help us meet our $50,000 fundraising goal.”

The Day of Giving is the organization’s latest efforts to support CSU and students. Since 2001, CSUF has raised more than $32 million through donations, bequests, and gifts to carry out its mission. The Foundation hopes the Day of Giving will energize longtime donors to renew their support and encourage first-time donors to join the thousands of generous individuals who have donated to CSUF.

To spread the word about the Day of Giving, Dr. Derek Anderson, CSUF Executive Board Vice President, was recently interviewed by Black Information Network. The interview can be heard here: youtu.be/o9aDOpBZHZg

“No matter whether you give $10,000 or $10, every gift directly helps CSU students pursue their academic dreams and overcome fiscal hurdles,” said Dr. Anderson. “By donating on the Day of Giving, you empower CSU students.”

As part of the campaign, any donor who gives a gift of $500 or more will be entered in a raffle to win tickets to the Cincinnati Music Festival. One winner will receive two tickets to the festival on Friday, July 22, and another winner will receive two tickets to the festival on Saturday, July 23.

For more information about the Day of Giving and how CSUF is working to support CSU students as they pursue their dreams, please visit dayofgiving.csufdayton.com.

About the Foundation

The Central State University Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that

supports Central State University and helps students continue their education through financial aid,

scholarships, and student life improvements. By giving, you can help inspire students to pursue their

dreams and transform lives. Visit www.centralstateuniversityfoundation.com for more information.

