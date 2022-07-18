Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Multiple Offenders / Multiple Charges

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2003041

TROOPER: Trooper Robert Lemnah                        

STATION: Royalton                 

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 07/18/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph

VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Disorderly conduct x 2

 

ACCUSED: Spencer Bence

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree VT

 

ACCUSED:  Jeffery Burtis                                               

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree VT

 

VICTIM: Sarah Moos

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 07/18/2022 at 0841 hours the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash and road rage incident on Mason Road in Randolph Vermont. While en route it was reported that the involved parties were arguing and threatening each other. A passerby that stopped at the scene had been assaulted. After further investigation, Burtis was released on a citation to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct. Bence, was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault. Bence was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Probation and Parole took custody of Bence for violating the conditions of his probation and transported him to Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

Bence Court Info:

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/2022 at 1230 hours      

COURT: Orange

LODGED - Yes, by Probation and Parole

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  Not available

 

Burtis Court Info:

COURT ACTION: yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  8/10/22 at 0800 hours      

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: N

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT:  Not available

 

*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

