Royalton Barracks / Multiple Offenders / Multiple Charges
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B2003041
TROOPER: Trooper Robert Lemnah
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 07/18/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Randolph
VIOLATION: Simple Assault / Disorderly conduct x 2
ACCUSED: Spencer Bence
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree VT
ACCUSED: Jeffery Burtis
AGE: 60
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree VT
VICTIM: Sarah Moos
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/18/2022 at 0841 hours the Vermont State Police Royalton Barracks was dispatched to a report of a motor vehicle crash and road rage incident on Mason Road in Randolph Vermont. While en route it was reported that the involved parties were arguing and threatening each other. A passerby that stopped at the scene had been assaulted. After further investigation, Burtis was released on a citation to answer to the charge of Disorderly Conduct. Bence, was taken into custody for Disorderly Conduct and Simple Assault. Bence was transported to the Royalton Barracks for processing. Probation and Parole took custody of Bence for violating the conditions of his probation and transported him to Southern State Correctional Facility.
Bence Court Info:
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 07/19/2022 at 1230 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - Yes, by Probation and Parole
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
Burtis Court Info:
COURT ACTION: yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/10/22 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange
LODGED - LOCATION: N
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Not available
*Please note: Court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.