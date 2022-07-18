State Police Locate Vehicle Suspected To Be Involved In Fatal Pedestrian Hit And Run In Worcester Co.

July 18, 2022

(BERLIN, MD) – Maryland State Police located the vehicle suspected to be involved with a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash that claimed the life of a fourteen-year-old boy in Worcester County last week.

The suspected vehicle is a 2011 black Mercedes sedan. Police located the vehicle at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 17, 2022 at a residence in Worcester County. The damages on the Mercedes match the suspected damages consistent with the crash and the evidence left at the scene. The vehicle was towed to the Maryland State Police Berlin Barrack for processing.

On July 11, 2022 a 14-year-old boy, of Ocean Pines, Maryland was the victim of a hit and run pedestrian fatal. The incident occurred on Grays Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin. Investigators believe the victim was a pedestrian on Grays Corner Road when he was struck and killed by a vehicle traveling east on Grays Corner Road.

Maryland State Police continue the search for the individual operating the Mercedes at the time of the incident. Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the operator of the suspected vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police Corporal Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.

The investigation continues…

