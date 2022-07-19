World’s First Consortium of Institutional Alternative Protein Investors Launched
GlassWall Syndicate has launched the Emerging Growth Consortium, a first-of-its-kind investor group for Series B and beyond investors in alternative proteins.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, the GlassWall Syndicate (GWS), the largest plant-based and cultivated meat investor network in the world, has launched the Emerging Growth Consortium, a first-of-its-kind investor group for Series B and beyond investors in alternative proteins.
Launched in partnership with The Good Food Institute (GFI), the Emerging Growth Consortium will provide later-stage investors with a formal network that supports their unique needs and the needs of the maturing alternative protein industry, increasing investor capacity to contribute to this burgeoning sector. The consortium is being formed to offer a time-efficient and fit-for-purpose solution to common hurdles investors face when considering later-stage investments in alternative proteins, including difficulty conducting deep technical due diligence of companies and accessing high-quality deal flow.
Emerging growth raises, such as Series B and Series C, can be challenging for alternative protein companies to raise in an often high-tech and capital intensive industry, akin to the solar industry decades ago. However, such investment is critical for growing the plant-based and cultivated meat industry so that it can feed a growing global population while minimizing the many harms of our current protein production system. The consortium will bring together specialist, sustainability-oriented, and generalist investors to fund these critical later-stage investment rounds.
Macy Marriott, GlassWall Syndicate Director: “We built GlassWall Syndicate in 2017 when the alternative protein landscape looked very different than it does today. We saw a tremendous opportunity to bring Pre-Seed through Series A investors together to create an unmatched sense of community and add efficiency to the investment diligence process. We succeeded and today the GlassWall Syndicate is the largest and only nonprofit alternative protein investor network in the world. As we witnessed the rapid growth of alternative protein companies, it became clear that we also needed to build the first-ever network of institutional investors focused on Series B and beyond raises to match the maturation of the industry. We’ve designed the Emerging Growth Consortium with the unique needs of later-stage investors in mind and believe this is a monumental initiative that will support the advancement of emerging growth alternative protein companies.”
Sharyn Murray, GFI Investor Engagement Manager: "I am thrilled that The Good Food Institute is working with the GlassWall Syndicate as a knowledge partner to launch the Emerging Growth Consortium. Together, we can offer a solution to many of the common challenges institutional investors face when exploring the alternative protein industry. With investors’ increased support, the companies will optimize products and scale more rapidly, enabling them to sustainably feed a growing global population while minimizing detrimental impacts on our planet and its finite resources."
Later-stage investors interested in increasing their capacity to invest in alternative proteins can express interest in joining the consortium by emailing Macy Marriott or Sharyn Murray at mmarriott@glasswallsyndicate.org and Sharynm@gfi.org. To learn more about GWS, including this latest offering, please get in touch.
