Local kitchen design firm opens second location, this time in Fairfield CT

Local kitchen design firm opens second location, this time in Fairfield CTNORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- East Hill has been cooking up custom kitchen designs in Westchester County since 2007, walking clients through every stage of the remodeling process. With growing demand and a growing team, East Hill has decided to open a second location, this time in Fairfield County, CT. The choice was partly guided by the direction of the business overall, but also by the deep local roots of their team members.
Anthony Maucieri, President of East Hill, says, “Our entire team has roots in Fairfield and Westchester counties- from growing up in these communities to raising our own families here. Zachary was born and raised in Westchester and is now starting a family there, and the same can be said of Lisa in Fairfield County. Myself, I was born and raised in Westchester and I am now raising my family in Fairfield."
Especially considering the personal nature of kitchen remodeling, working in the heart of your home, East Hill has found that trust and local connection means everything. They’re serving the neighborhoods where they grew up, played sports, and spent time with their own friends and family.
Just don’t look for a traditional office space. To add key efficiencies and extra flexibility, East Hill operates on a full flex schedule, giving their staff more freedom and opportunity to spend time serving clients rather than commuting to a centralized office.
“We have a dedicated office space,” Maucieri says, “but wanted to avoid the more traditional kitchen showroom environment. This is an ideal setup for meeting and connecting with clients, while still offering our team the flexibility to serve homeowners with consistency across our locations. Our mission statement is to ‘Create environments for a better life.’ That’s true for our clients’ kitchens, but it starts with giving our team the resources they need to thrive in their role. That’s better for everyone, right?”
Coming full circle, East Hill is now paying it back (and forward) by being heavily involved in local philanthropy, sponsoring youth sports, and supporting their own childhood stomping grounds. And they all agree that it feels good to be back.
East Hill is a kitchen design firm, offering a better way to coordinate contractors, maximize your design, and remove uncertainty and stress from the process. If you want a premium kitchen, but don’t want the renovation to take over your life… start with East Hill.
