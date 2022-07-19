Adams and Reese LLP Names Laura Sillars as Chief Marketing Officer

Laura Sillars, Chief Marketing Officer of Adams and Reese

NEW ORLEANS, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adams and Reese LLP is pleased to announce the promotion of Laura Sillars to Chief Marketing Officer, leading all marketing, public relations, and business development initiatives and functions for all offices of the AmLaw 200 and NLJ 500 multidisciplinary law firm.

"We are excited to have Laura join our senior leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. She has had a remarkable two years at the firm implementing initiatives and has brought strategic vision and innovation to our marketing efforts," said Gif Thornton, Managing Partner of Adams and Reese. "She has an impressive resume of developing and managing highly successful, cutting-edge content at the national level and locally. As she assumes this critical role, we look forward to Laura's contributions that will continue to grow the firm's brand across our footprint."

Sillars joined Adams and Reese in 2020 as Director of Marketing and Communications. She has enjoyed a more than 30-year career in marketing and communications with extensive experience conceiving, developing, and producing thought-leading content across multiple media platforms and business industries nationally and in the New Orleans area.

"Adams and Reese has such a strong foundation," said Sillars. "I look forward to innovating and collaborating with leadership, our attorneys, and my team to promote this firm's strengths, capabilities, and commitment to excellent client service, as well as the dynamic culture that defines it."

Sillars had a breakthrough achievement early in her career when she served as Producer of the Oprah Winfrey Show in Chicago. In this role, she helped create and develop the concept of "Oprah's Book Club." Sillars continued her career in television production for top-rated programs, including ABC's Good Morning America, and was the VP of Programming for HGTV and SVP of Programming for the Hallmark Channel.

Before joining Adams and Reese, Sillars was VP Marketing Manager for IBERIABANK, responsible for the marketing, public relations, lead generation, and the growth of the mortgage branch of the 129-year-old corporation.

Sillars is a graduate of Louisiana State University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism. She is an active member of the New Orleans community, currently serving on the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Foundation Board.

About Adams and Reese

Adams and Reese, founded in 1951, is a multidisciplinary law firm with nearly 300 attorneys and advisors strategically located throughout the United States and Washington, D.C. The American Lawyer includes Adams and Reese on its distinguished list of the nation's top law firms, the Am Law 200. The National Law Journal also includes the firm among the top 200 on the NLJ 500 list of the nation's largest law firms. Adams and Reese is recognized consistently in the legal industry for professional excellence, as well as dedication to serving our communities. Adams and Reese's corporate philanthropy program, HUGS (Hope, Understanding, Giving, and Support), was founded in 1988 and has devoted financial resources and thousands of volunteer hours to assist those in need within our communities. Our firm's pro bono program policy requires that every lawyer in the firm annually perform a minimum of 20 hours of pro bono work.