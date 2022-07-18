Submit Release
Hoyer Statement Announcing Floor Vote on the Respect for Marriage Act

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this morning announcing the House will vote on the Respect for Marriage Act this week:

“I’m proud to support the Respect for Marriage Act, introduced today by Chairman Nadler, and I look forward to bringing it to the Floor for a vote this week. The Supreme Court’s extremist and precedent-ignoring decision in Dobbs v. Jackson has shown us why it is critical to ensure that federal law protects those whose constitutional rights might be threatened by Republican-controlled state legislatures. LGBTQ Americans and those in interracial marriages deserve to have certainty that they will continue to have their right to equal marriage recognized, no matter where they live, should the Court act on Justice Thomas’ draconian suggestion that the 2013 United States v. Windsor and 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges rulings be reconsidered or if it were to overturn Loving v. Virginia
 
“I want to thank Chairman Nadler, Rep. Cicilline, all the Co-Chairs of the LGBTQ+ Equality Caucus, Chairwoman Beatty, Chairman Ruiz, Chairwoman Chu, and Democratic Caucus Chairman Jeffries for their leadership in this effort. Together, House Democrats will reaffirm the equal right to marriage and to have those marriages recognized everywhere in our country.”

