DCI, State’s Attorney Charge Two Suspects In Pursuit, Officer Involved Shooting

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, July 15, 2022 Contact: Tony Mangan, 605-773-6196

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Mark Vargo and Lake County State’s Attorney Wendy Kloeppner say two men have been charged today (Friday) in connection with the high-speed pursuit and officer involved shooting that took place Thursday in Lake, Minnehaha and Moody Counties.

James Joseph Lanpher, Jr., the driver, 40 years old from Sioux Falls, and Bonner Raymond Juel, the passenger, 45, from Harrisburg, will be charged with two counts each of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. More charges are under investigation. Lanpher, Jr. is currently on parole for Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer and possession of a controlled substance. Juel is currently on probation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, is in charge of the investigation.

There were no injuries that resulted from the pursuit or the officer involved shooting.

Both men are currently in the Lake County Jail in Madison. Bond has been set at $50,000 cash for each suspect. Both men are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

-30-