Curiosity Software Announce New Funding
The funding will support Curiosity’s mission to de-risk changes in software delivery, integrating real-time risk analysis with test and user story generation.
The key to software quality today is linking requirements, code, tests and data.”BRAY, CO. WICKLOW, IRELAND, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Curiosity Software, accelerators of quality-centric development, today announced that they have raised new funding from private investors. The funding will support Curiosity’s mission to transform how enterprises design, test and develop fast-changing software. Curiosity will build on its integration of test, data, and user story generation, with real-time analytics to target testing and development based on emerging risks from across the Software Development Life Cycle (“SDLC”).
— Huw Price, Curiosity’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder
Since its founding, Curiosity has rapidly built a partner and customer ecosystem that includes some of the world’s largest organisations, and has been included in the SD Times’ 13 “Companies to Watch in 2022”.
This success reflects the Curiosity team’s decades-long experience in the testing and data space, combined with its collaborative technologies for creating rigorous tests, data, and user stories in-sprint.
Curiosity are today harnessing the volumes of useful data that have been created by enterprise adoption of DevOps tooling. They are building a “traceability lab”, which will link the whole software delivery ecosystem. As a change occurs in one file or tool, the traceability lab will run impact analysis to flag risks across user stories, tests, code, and data.
Integrated with Curiosity’s test, user story and data generation capabilities, the automated impact analysis will empower organisations to respond to quality risks in real-time. Enterprises will grow capable of testing and developing at the pace of rapid change, delivering quality software even as systems grow more complex.
Huw Price, Curiosity’s Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, describes how:
“The key to software quality today is linking requirements, code, tests and data. Too many bugs arise when the impact of a change in one tool or system is not identified quickly, letting errors and technical debt ripple across the SDLC. Curiosity are serious about tackling this challenge head-on, quantifying the risk of changes in real-time and generating tests and user stories to mitigate each risk proportionately.”
James Walker, Curiosity’s Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder, adds:
“Today, disparate artifacts like tests, user stories and code must be maintained and aligned whenever a change occurs in one place. This is far too time-consuming and unreliable when performed manually, leading to bottlenecks and costly bugs. Fortunately, as enterprises adopt new tools and automation, they pump out more data that’s ripe for analysis, enabling automated change impact analysis for the whole SDLC.”
Visit CuriositySoftware.ie to learn more about identifying and de-risking rapid changes from across your software delivery lifecycle.
Thomas Pryce
Curiosity Software
thomas.pryce@curiosity.software