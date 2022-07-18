Government Cloud Market Share 2022-2027: Industry Overview, Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research study “Government Cloud Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” by IMARC Group, finds that the global government cloud market reached a value of US$ 27.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 71.2 Billion by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.30% during 2022-2027.

Government cloud refers to a hybrid design of cloud virtualization and computing solution designed especially for federal institutions and organizations to deliver citizen services, host web applications and improve overall operational effectiveness. It provides government information regarding creating documentation, settings for backup, strategic transformation, and configuring customized settings for backup developing teams. It is available in various delivery models, including platform as a service (PaaS), infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software as a service (SaaS).

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Government Cloud Market Trends and Drivers:

One of the primary factors driving the market is the extensive adoption of government clouds across various industries for accessing the vast citizen data regarding policies, user logs and systems. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud-based solutions to sequence unstructured solutions to implement disaster recovery and data backup is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the utilization of identity and access management (IAM) and the introduction of cloud-based government portals to ensure accountability and transparency are increasing the product adoption rate. Furthermore, the escalating demand for cloud-based security services to promote decision-making procedures, extensive investments in the research and development (R&D) activities to introduce advanced technological solutions and several initiatives undertaken by governments of various nations to strengthen the infrastructure are some of the other growth-inducing factors.

Global Government Cloud Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Amazon Web Services Inc., CGI Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com Inc., Verizon Communications Inc. and VMware Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, deployment model, service model and application.

Breakup by Component:

• Solutions

• Services

Breakup by Deployment Model:

• Hybrid Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Public Cloud

Breakup by Service Model:

• Infrastructure as a Service

• Platform as a Service

• Software as a Service

Breakup by Application:

• Server and Storage

• Disaster Recovery/Data Backup

• Security and Compliance

• Analytics

• Content Management

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

