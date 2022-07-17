Submit Release
Governor issues statement on tragic deaths of four in crash of BCSO helicopter

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Sunday issued a statement after a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office helicopter crashed yesterday while on duty in San Miguel County:

“I am heartbroken by the tragic loss of four New Mexicans while in the line of duty. These were four dedicated public servants who were doing what so many of our first responders do day in and day out: working tirelessly to serve and protect their fellow New Mexicans. On behalf of the people of New Mexico, I extend my deepest gratitude to these four brave individuals, and my deepest sympathy to their families, friends and colleagues.

“As we await additional details on the investigation, my office will offer any available support and assistance to the sheriff’s office and the county. State resources will be fully available to assist the investigation.”

