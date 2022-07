Washington State Broadband Office – 2022 Digital Navigator Grant Program RFP

The Washington State Department of Commerce is soliciting proposals from firms interested in providing Digital Navigator services to their communities. Digital Navigators provide technical assistance and expertise in connectivity, internet enabled devices, and the digital skills to use them. Digital Navigator services, devices, and subscriptions must involve one-on-one culturally literate assistance for people with limited access to services including individuals seeking work, families supporting students, English language learners, people experiencing poverty, Tribal members, senior citizens, and Medicaid recipients.

Desired deliverables include, but will not be limited to:

Digital Navigator hotline that community members can call during standard business hours for assistance or to schedule an appointment with a Digital Navigator;

Ongoing digital literacy skills training, including technical skills and application support across a broad spectrum of devices, platforms, and applications;

Assisting individuals and households with enrollment in the Affordable Connectivity Program.

The WSBO anticipates awarding grants ranging between $200,000 and $500,000 per proposal.

Proposals are due August 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM.

Download the 2022 Digital Navigator RFP (PDF).

For additional questions and information, contact Devin Gombosky, Devin.Gombosky@Commerce.wa.gov.