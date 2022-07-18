infofree.com releases comprehensive update to 100 million U.S. home values
EINPresswire.com/ -- infofree.com, a leading source of consumer marketing data, is helping businesses of all sizes better target their ideal customers by updating more than 100 million home values in their Database of US Consumers to accurately represent the 2021 and 2022 market surges.
Home ownership rates and home values are commonly used by marketers to segment their audiences and having an accurate picture of prospective buyers is critical in business decision making. Over the last two years, the value of homes has changed significantly, and marketers are assessing their needs to index for this explosive growth in home values.
For example, cities that have had more than 25% annual growth in home value include Ogden, UT; Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL; Decatur, AL; Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL; Fort Collins, CO, North Point-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL; Myrtle Beach NC-SC: and Salt Lake City, UT.
“This update is very important to our customers; especially those who market to homeowners in in high growth areas”, said John Copenhaver, President of infofree.com. “We are so confident in this update and its value to our customers that we are offering a free trial to anyone who wants to give it a try.”
For a FREE TRIAL go to: www.infofree.com
About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. infofree also offers a consumer database of over 270 million and hundreds of other databases to choose from. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.
For more information, visit www.infofree.com or call 877.448.0101
John Copenhaver
Home ownership rates and home values are commonly used by marketers to segment their audiences and having an accurate picture of prospective buyers is critical in business decision making. Over the last two years, the value of homes has changed significantly, and marketers are assessing their needs to index for this explosive growth in home values.
For example, cities that have had more than 25% annual growth in home value include Ogden, UT; Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL; Decatur, AL; Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL; Fort Collins, CO, North Point-Bradenton-Sarasota, FL; Myrtle Beach NC-SC: and Salt Lake City, UT.
“This update is very important to our customers; especially those who market to homeowners in in high growth areas”, said John Copenhaver, President of infofree.com. “We are so confident in this update and its value to our customers that we are offering a free trial to anyone who wants to give it a try.”
For a FREE TRIAL go to: www.infofree.com
About infofree.com
infofree.com is the leader in data quality. With the use of Yellow Pages, Websites, & Telephone Verification we can offer the most accurate Business Database in the industry. Our quality is top notch. Infofree has the only triple-verified business database among data compilers. Our database has the lowest disconnect rates and a quicker update process. We have 95% accuracy on over 15 million business records and is updated monthly. infofree also offers a consumer database of over 270 million and hundreds of other databases to choose from. Infofree is a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system that helps businesses grow their sales. With Infofree’s system, you get unlimited sales leads, email lists, mailing lists, person search and CRM.
For more information, visit www.infofree.com or call 877.448.0101
John Copenhaver
infofree.com
+1 877.448.0101
email us here