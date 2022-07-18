MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Informs New Yorkers of Upcoming REAL ID Deadline July 14, 2022 DMV Exhibit Returning to the Syracuse Nationals Car Show July 14, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in…
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 18, 2022
MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV INFORMS NEW YORKERS OF UPCOMING REAL ID DEADLINE
Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with County Clerk John Zurlo, other elected officials and the Plattsburgh International Airport to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly.
When: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
11 AM
Where: Plattsburgh International Airport
42 Airport Ln, Plattsburgh, NY 12903
Who: Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
Christopher D. Kreig, Airport Director
John Zurlo, Clinton County Clerk