MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV Informs New Yorkers of Upcoming REAL ID Deadline July 14, 2022 DMV Exhibit Returning to the Syracuse Nationals Car Show July 14, 2022 Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
July 18, 2022

 

MEDIA ADVISORY: DMV INFORMS NEW YORKERS OF UPCOMING REAL ID DEADLINE

 Albany, NY – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles will join with County Clerk John Zurlo, other elected officials and the Plattsburgh International Airport to inform New Yorkers of the upcoming requirement that passengers on US flights have a REAL ID-compliant document to fly.

When: Tuesday, July 19, 2022
             11 AM

Where:  Plattsburgh International Airport

               42 Airport Ln, Plattsburgh, NY 12903

Who:  Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV
            Christopher D. Kreig, Airport Director
            John Zurlo, Clinton County Clerk

 

