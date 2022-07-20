WikiZ.com the ‛Visual Wikipedia’ Revolutionizes Online Learning With Next Level Visual Discovery Engine

WikiZ

PETAH TIKVA, ISRAEL, July 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founders at WikiZ.com announce a revolutionary platform with a new visual content discovery engine. Experts agree that people remember 80% of images they see compared to just 20% of text they read. With this in mind, an innovative group of savvy digital experts is striving to change the way users discover and engage with Wikipedia’s content.

Even though Wikipedia is one of the world's most popular websites, it has almost the same user interface as it did 20 years ago. WikiZ.com aims to change that and engage the amazing content of Wikipedia through the use of current day technologies, enabling users to discover articles VISUALLY, delivering the best user experience possible.

WikiZ uses the latest NLP technologies to highlight the most important content in each article, generate summaries for each section, offer additional tools to personalize the design according to user preferences, provide an interactive media gallery, and all with a sleek, modern design. Furthermore, articles are returned in a visual discovery design on the homepage and search results page, similar to social media feeds on leading social media platforms.

Users who like WikiZ and use Google Chrome can install the WikiZ Chrome extension, so each time they visit a Wikipedia article they will see the content the WikiZ way.

WikiZ.com is Wikipedia on steroids! Studies show that content with relevant images gets 94% more views and engagement than content without. Visual displays will keep users captivated, thus making the platform more engaging.

The WikiZ team plans to add additional engaging features to the platform soon, that will surely take its user experience to the next level.

For more information, please contact Ran Enoch at phone: +972-542800081 or Email: wikiz@wikiz.com or Website: WikiZ.com.

