Job Announcement - Electronic Court Recorder

Salary $47,064.00 Annually

Location Williston, ND

Job Type Full-Time/Regular

Department Unit 4 - Administration

Job Number 2022-U4-WIL-47-ECRT

Closing 7/31/2022 11:59 PM Central

General Summary or Purpose

If you have strong technology and grammar skills and would enjoy making a verbatim record of trials and proceedings using audio recording equipment and transcribing the audio recording, this opportunity may be right for you.

The Ideal Candidate:

Finds it rewarding to be highly dependable and punctual.

Obsesses with detail ensuring accuracy of work.

Enjoys proofreading and perfection in grammar and punctuation.

Shows assertiveness to ensure an accurate record.

Gives excellent customer service.

Enjoys supporting others.

The Ideal Candidate Minimum Qualifications:

High school diploma;

Two years of secretarial experience in a court, law office or related job experience; and

AAERT (American Association of Electronic Reporters and Transcribers) CER (certified electronic court reporter) and CET (certified electronic transcriber) certifications or ability to obtain within two years of job entry. A comparable certification by another state court or federal court may be substituted for the AAERT certification.

The North Dakota Court System Transcript Practice & Quality Assurance Program (TQAP), along with the CET written multiple choice test, may be substituted for the practical portion of the AAERT CET certification with successful completion within one year of job entry.

Link to full job announcement: https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/ndcourts/jobs/3636577/administrative-recorder-transcriptionist-electronic-court-recorder-transcription?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs