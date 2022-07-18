North Shore Beach Bus Offers One Day Bus Tours of Oahu Island to Visitors
EINPresswire.com/ -- North Shore Beach Bus, a reputed local tour company, has recently offered one day bus tours of Oahu island to visitors who want to explore and indulge in the best Oahu tours and activities. The island is one of the top tourist destinations in Hawaii offering a wide coverage of breathtaking landscape and beautiful water bodies replete with historical and natural attractions. The one day bus tour provides visitors an affordable and convenient way to explore a selected list of these sites, and try their hands at local activities without the hassle of arranging transport and itinerary by themselves.
The tour is perfectly designed consisting mostly of activities and partly sightseeing so that participants are always engaged and entertained. During the course of the tour, participants get to immerse themselves in local beach activities at North Shore including swimming, kayaking or paddle boarding, and waterfall hiking. They also get to enjoy their time in sightseeing both at East and North-East shores which have some of the most beautiful and magnificent sights, and where multiple iconic movies such as Jurassic Park, Jumanji, From Here to Eternity, and 50 First Dates have been filmed. Highlight sightseeing places of the tour include Diamond Head Coast, Hanauma Bay State Park, Halona Blowhole, Tropical macadamia Nut Farm, Mokoli’i Island, Banzai Pipeline Beach, Waimea Valley tour (which is optional), and Dole Pineapple Plantation. They are among the most popular tourist sites in the island and each site provides its own unique experiences.
Another major feature of the tour is the optional lunch at North Shore’s famous Fumi’s Shrimp Truck where participants can enjoy a popular dish of savory Butter & Garlic Shrimp or Spicy Shrimp.
Talking about their passion for taking visitors around the island and showing them the local culture, the company owner said, “As a locally owned company, we pride ourselves in providing positive and memorable experiences of our beautiful home. We strive to provide the most memorable, unique, and fun tours every day. We will become Ohana (Family) for life. We have the best tour guides who will share the spirit of aloha in every tour. We will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.”
About North Shore Beach Bus: North Shore Beach Bus is a local tour company well-known for their exceptional service and professionalism. It has received multiple awards and accolades including TripAdvisor’s #1 rank out of 550 tour agencies in Hawaii for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
Phone:
E-mail:
Media contact:
The tour is perfectly designed consisting mostly of activities and partly sightseeing so that participants are always engaged and entertained. During the course of the tour, participants get to immerse themselves in local beach activities at North Shore including swimming, kayaking or paddle boarding, and waterfall hiking. They also get to enjoy their time in sightseeing both at East and North-East shores which have some of the most beautiful and magnificent sights, and where multiple iconic movies such as Jurassic Park, Jumanji, From Here to Eternity, and 50 First Dates have been filmed. Highlight sightseeing places of the tour include Diamond Head Coast, Hanauma Bay State Park, Halona Blowhole, Tropical macadamia Nut Farm, Mokoli’i Island, Banzai Pipeline Beach, Waimea Valley tour (which is optional), and Dole Pineapple Plantation. They are among the most popular tourist sites in the island and each site provides its own unique experiences.
Another major feature of the tour is the optional lunch at North Shore’s famous Fumi’s Shrimp Truck where participants can enjoy a popular dish of savory Butter & Garlic Shrimp or Spicy Shrimp.
Talking about their passion for taking visitors around the island and showing them the local culture, the company owner said, “As a locally owned company, we pride ourselves in providing positive and memorable experiences of our beautiful home. We strive to provide the most memorable, unique, and fun tours every day. We will become Ohana (Family) for life. We have the best tour guides who will share the spirit of aloha in every tour. We will leave you with memories to last a lifetime.”
About North Shore Beach Bus: North Shore Beach Bus is a local tour company well-known for their exceptional service and professionalism. It has received multiple awards and accolades including TripAdvisor’s #1 rank out of 550 tour agencies in Hawaii for five consecutive years.
Media Contact
Phone:
E-mail:
Media contact:
North Shore Beach Bus
+1 (808)800-6070
beachbus86@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other