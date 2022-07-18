Bootyland Kids Launches Ostheimer Wooden Toys
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bootyland Kids, a renowned kids’ toy and apparel retailer, has recently introduced Ostheimer wooden toys for children over 3 years of age. For over the past two decades, Bootyland Kids has been holding its place in the community with a dedication to providing space and products created in a variety of sustainable ways. With this launch, they strive to carry the legacy of sustainability forward and bring toys that are made with wood from sustainable domestic forestry, hand crafted from respected crafters, creating each product individually with love and care.
The hand carved wooden toys feature clean and sophisticated designs fostering each child’s creativity and imagination. The simple, traditionally-carved, hand painted toys in this collection allow children to immerse themselves in their own imagined worlds, inventing stories, and games around these beautifully made characters and settings. Handcrafted in Germany, Ostheimer toys use domestic forestry wood that minimizes the impact on nature while nurturing a child’s sensory development and fine motor skills. All Ostheimer figures are painted with non-toxic, plant-based watercolors with certified materials and guarantee the highest quality and utmost safety for the little ones.
What sets these organic toys apart from their traditional counterparts is that these toys comply with all safety standards and the finishes and paints are non-toxic, baby-safe, and earth safe, which makes them ideal for children of most any age. They have been safety tested by US and Eu standards for 3 years and up. This is part of Bootyland Kids larger offering of safe and sustainable toys for babies and children. The brand also curates and offering of colorful wooden clutching toys and baby rattles from Haba, Natural cork boats for kids, and rubber wood stickers and games by Plan Toys and heirloom-quality natural wooden rattles from Earnest Efforts in Oregon. With an understanding of children and their development, Bootyland Kids has launched these toys to bring them new opportunities for exploring movement, balance, sound, and sorting.
During the launch, the founder of the company “Bootyland holds a place in the community with a dedication to providing space and products created in a variety of sustainable ways, including organics, bamboo, hemp, fair trade, locally made, reconstructed, & responsibly sourced woods. We are a shop, and in the most urban neighborhood, this also means being a reflection and meeting place for the like-minded. And, as always, Breastfeeding-Friendly.”
About Bootyland Kids:- Bootyland Kids is a retail business based in Capitol Hill, Seattle, Washington, that was founded by two mothers and offers a selected assortment of toys and organic clothes with an urban appeal that are sustainably grown, organic, upcycled, recycled, and natural materials. With the goal of promoting the idea of "quality above quantity," the company offers goods that blend style, function, and sustainability.
