The MultiPoint Group has announced a 76.22 % increase in sales over the previous year

Over the past year, the company's sales have increased significantly, which has led to the opening of offices around the world.

KFAR SABA , ISRAEL, July 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- "We are proud to announce today that our sales in the first half of 2022 are 76.22 % higher than last year. We want to thank our partners, resellers, and system integrators who helped us reach this success. I would like to extend a special thank you to all our employees worldwide, including the UAE, Middle East, Romania, Estonia, Greece, Cyprus, and Poland. Thank you very much, guys. We couldn't do it without you! " According to Ricardo Resnik, CEO of Multipoint Group . In addition, Multipoint predicts that sales will increase even more in the second half of 2022, especially in Eastern Europe.About The Multipoint GroupMultiPoint Group is a large distributor of IT and information security products and solutions for threat intelligence management.The company specializes in Cyber Security and Threat Intelligence solutions and has offices in Greece, Cyprus, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Israel, Estonia, Poland, Malta and Turkey.What would be the cause of such a substantial increase?The first reason is the digital environment in which we live. We live in a world where the internet, mobile computing, and electronic media have become an integral part of our personal and professional lives. As a result of this widespread phenomenon, we have become more vulnerable to attacks and the importance of cybersecurity is increasing, Cyber Intelligence plays a crucial role in maintaining a secure and well-ordered digital environment.The primary purpose of threat Intelligence is to protect our data from cyber-attackers who wish to steal this information and use it in a harmful manner. Threat Intelligence encompasses all the activities related to protecting our data from these attackers. In light of the sensitive information that can be accessed by hackers, threat Intelligence companies understand the importance of providing this kind of protection. It includes sensitive data, Personal Identifiable Information (PII), health information, personal data, academic information, and information systems used by governments and industry.The absence of a cybersecurity program makes your organization an irresistible target for cybercriminals. In addition to becoming more sophisticated, cybercriminals are also adapting their tactics to overcome conventional cyber defenses.The second contributing factor is the close cooperation between Multipoint Group and its resellers, partners, vendors, and system integrators.Finally, the Multipoint Group would contribute to the success of the organization through its teamwork, both within and between its locations. Recently, the company has invested in training its employees to enhance their cooperation, recognizing that teamwork is extremely important to organizations, especially in this highly digital era.Research indicates that organizations that emphasize teamwork innovate faster, recognize mistakes more quickly, find better solutions to problems, and achieve higher productivity.

