The Tale of a Middleware told by Ambar Prajapati

It's time to face complex integration challenges head-on. Turning their focus onto the AMQP, the businesses can position themselves for better trade and commoditize their offerings competitively.” — Ambar Prajapati

Research For You (RFY), a Memphis-based research enthusiast group, explores the latest advances in technology. Here is another RFY story on Middleware from researcher and expert industrial practitioner Ambar Prajapati, which can help tech businesses significantly increase their productivity, lower costs and improve efficiency on the cloud platform.

With ongoing innovation, a flood of devices and systems have become ready to integrate and feed the cloud. Industry 4.0 represents the fourth industrial revolution with many radical shifts in technology, such as - the Internet of Things (IoT), smart sensors, robotics and automation, data and analytics, augmented and virtual reality, Three-dimensional (3D) printing, wearables, safety innovation, cloud, cybersecurity, edge computing, etc. The focus is to safely integrate data sources to achieve interoperability, reliability, autonomy, and decentralized control. Very obviously, the ubiquitous cloud is the place for all-size businesses, provided the connectivity comes cheaper, better, and quicker. But why is connectivity a big deal?

Typically, in an average to large tech setup, the software-driven systems make use of diverse sub-systems contributed by different vendors on different technology platforms. Their diversity makes it challenging to bring up something more extensive that requires an inter-play of the sub-systems. Middleware can help seamless data flow into the distributed architecture of systems and devices.

For years, an open middleware protocol, called the Advanced Message Queuing Protocol (AMQP), has been available to manage the messaging needs of non-compatible digital systems. However, the protocol appears less exploited than its potential in the industry. The AMQP is a binary wire-level protocol based on the units of work called messages. These messages flow like a stream of bytes making any compliant system inter-operate regardless of its native language.

AMQP is among more than are over sixty protocols that are used in the application layer. AMQP, when combined with different existing protocols, can generate enormous integration possibilities. It is already integrated with more than seventy developer platforms to provide integration frameworks.

Implementing solutions using AMQP facilitates the development of small, scalable, maintainable micro-services for targeted business functionality. Such micro-services can yield enormous benefits such as (1) loose-coupling and fault isolation, allowing larger room for experimentation and innovation in fast-paced business environments, (2) quick adoption of agile processes, including continuous integration and deployment, and (3) reduced time-to-market, enabling businesses to adapt to market changes quickly, indirectly enhancing employee engagement and customer retention.

The businesses have already drifted towards lightweight infrastructure with cloud, open-source, event processing, in-memory computing, and pervasive integration. It makes a lot of sense to exploit the liability-free, platform-independent messaging capabilities coming from AMQP to foster sustained interest, innovation, and investment. It is also sensible due to API economy, AI (artificial intelligence) / ML (machine learning) based processing, web-scale real-time analytics, in-memory, IoT integration, microservices architecture, etc.

Ambar Prajapati is an expert industrial practitioner of AMQP technology. His extensive research on contemporary AMQP is published in the IEEE Xplore digital library. His white paper is a comprehensive view of the AMQP and shows many smart tips to get ahead with the middleware technology.

A. Prajapati, "AMQP and beyond," 2021 International Conference on Smart Applications, Communications and Networking (SmartNets), 2021, pp. 1-6, DOI: 10.1109/SmartNets50376.2021.9555419. https://ieeexplore.ieee.org/document/9555419

As a thought leader with over two decades of experience developing and executing engineering solutions for global enterprises across multiple industry domains in the USA and India, Prajapati has propelled research on messaging, multicast, sensor, and artificial intelligence technologies to the cutting edge. His works are published in reputed publications such as IEEE Xplore and Elsevier. Please visit www.research-for-you.com to learn more about Middleware and Mr. Prajapati's research work.

