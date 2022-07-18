Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC, Launches Private Money Loans for Financing Apartments in Houston
EINPresswire.com/ -- Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC, a private lending company that has worked with numerous small businesses, has recently launched a service that provides apartment loans in Houston to real estate investors. It pairs the country’s top private lenders with investors to provide private money loans that have fewer credit regulations and restrictions than those offered by banks for financing real estate property.
These loans are specifically designed to meet the needs of real estate investors, and their terms have only gotten better over the years. They provide a considerable degree of flexibility enabling the company to help businesses and investors find capital, who otherwise do not qualify to secure loans from banks and credit unions due to restrictions and precarious risk levels.
Private money loans range from 6 months to 30 years granting the borrowers ample time to work out their investment venture. At the same time, the no prepayment penalty prevents the borrowers from incurring additional fees if things work out well faster than planned and they choose to pay off the loan early. The cash-out programs make updating property fast and easy, and the purchase program allows investors to grab opportunities while the business climate is good.
During the launch, the company’s founder Bruce Myles said, “A significant majority of our clientele are hard-working people with good credit and financial standing. They are business owners that have been through some hard times. Many did not survive, and those that did are looking for a way to bounce back without a bailout from the government. And the last recession has only made it harder for them as it brought many new restrictions, and getting past those and FDIC requirements takes a certain amount of work and financial stability to get qualified.”
ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC aims to provide opportunity for more commercial investors interested in growing and expanding their portfolios in the Houston property market with their service. The inflow of people and the growing job market has made the city one of the healthiest economies in the United States, and this economic growth has made its apartment rental business better than most other places.
About Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC: Founded by Bruce Myles in 2003, ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending company that offers services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
About Pro-Active Commercial Lending Group, LLC: Founded by Bruce Myles in 2003, ProActive Commercial Lending Group, LLC, is a private lending company that offers services that connect small to medium businesses and investors with private lenders for their financial needs.
