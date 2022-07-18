Crypto-Reward Ecosystem Travel Coin (TCOIN) Secures $35 Million Commitment from GEM Digital Limited
TCOIN: Revolutionary crypto-token used as a reward for customers in Restaurants, Hotels, and More.PITESTI, ARGES, ROMANIA, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travel Coin (TCOIN), a Romanian-based Startup, has secured an investment commitment worth up to 35.000.000 USD with GEM Digital Limited, a Bahamas-based digital asset investment firm. This commitment will allow the company to accelerate the adoption of the TCOIN crypto- reward ecosystem worldwide, create long-lasting partnerships with hospitality businesses and top ten cryptocurrency exchanges, improve existing products and adopt new ideas, and ultimately grow user adoption and the value of the TCOIN crypto-token.
About Travel Coin (TCOIN)
Travel Coin (TCOIN) is a blockchain technology startup that develops a reward ecosystem for the hospitality industry where restaurants, clubs, cafes, and other related businesses increase their revenue and number of clients by offering bonuses to customers in the form of TCOIN crypto-tokens. The major goal of the Travel Coin is to make blockchain technology easily accessible to as many hospitality customers as possible in different parts of the world. Consequently, a user-friendly mobile app will be built that allows users to leverage the features of the fast-emerging Blockchain technology.
About GEM
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.
Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion, alternative investment group with operations in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 500 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.
For more information regarding Travel Coin (TCOIN), please access https://TCOIN.one
For more information regarding GEM, please access https://www.gemny.com
Dan Sebastian
Travel Coin
+ +40 733 400 944
