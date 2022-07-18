Augnito chosen to improve diagnostic reporting time and accuracy for Hexarad’s radiologists

Radiologist Augnito Logo

With an open API & fast integration, Augnito’s AI-powered speech recognition engine makes Hexarad’s radiology reporting faster, easier to use & more accurate.

It’s important to us that the time-saving benefits of speech recognition are accessible to as many healthcare professionals as possible, even in the familiar systems they’re already using.” — Shiraz Austin

LONDON, UK, July 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With widespread NHS staff shortages and increased pressure to provide fast, error-free imaging reporting, the technology that supports radiologists is constantly evolving. Now, Hexarad – one of the UK’s leading radiology platform providers – has adopted Augnito: an innovative, AI-based medical speech recognition solution.

With Augnito’s proven speech recognition in the cloud, Hexarad’s speech-enabled platform empowers radiologists with a faster, more flexible way of reporting.

Developed in partnership with clinicians, Augnito gives radiologists fast, easy ways to capture live clinical data on any device with 99.3% accuracy. This is made possible by a sophisticated, AI-driven engine that intelligently and accurately captures patient data in any accent, including medical and clinical terms. Available in the cloud, adopting Augnito is quick, easy and requires no on-premise hardware or in-house support and maintenance.

Crucially, Augnito understands the way radiologists need to work and the importance of speech recognition that’s deeply integrated with other clinical systems.

“Beyond our user-suite of applications, Augnito includes a comprehensive API and SDK, allowing clinical systems to easily become speech enabled,” says Shiraz Austin, Co-Founder and Managing Director at Scribetech (UK) Ltd. “It’s important to us that the time-saving benefits of speech recognition are accessible to as many healthcare professionals as possible, even in the familiar systems they’re already using. Our partnership with Hexarad is a great example of two best-in-class technologies working seamlessly together.”

The Augnito API allowed Hexarad to replace an existing speech recognition solution and embed accurate, real-time speech-to-text data entry into its radiology reporting platform, Optirad. The API also provides better support for integrating voice commands, saving radiologists time every day.

For Hexarad, Augnito offered the right blend of accurate technology and fast, flexible integration.

“Augnito did exactly what we needed it to do, seamlessly and efficiently,” says Dr Jaymin Patel, Chief Operating Officer for Hexarad. “The integration provided a rapid deployment and roll-out for us, taking a total of just 12 weeks. The API was outstanding and entirely customisable to our needs.”

Today, Hexarad is using Augnito to support all 60 of its radiologists, enabling them to spend more time on the detailed analysis of patients’ scans as well as increasing the number of scans and reports they complete, without compromising on accuracy. This creates a better way of working, decreases the pressure from growing workloads and, ultimately, helps patients get the diagnoses they need sooner.